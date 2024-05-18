U.S. Department of Energy provides $71 million in aid to solar power technology development projects





The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has selected more than 10 solar component research and development projects to receive $71 million in funding.

“Selected projects will address gaps in domestic solar manufacturing capacity in the supply chain, including equipment, silicon ingots, wafers, and the manufacturing of both silicon and thin-film solar cells,” DOE said in a press release. mentioned in. “These projects will also open up new markets for solar PV technology, including dual-use photovoltaic (PV) applications such as building-integrated solar PV and agricultural power generation.”

The offer includes a $27 million silicon solar manufacturing and dual-use solar power incubator funding program aimed at reducing solar energy costs and supporting the development of next-generation technologies.

Ten projects were selected for the incubator program. Ubiquiti Solar, which received the highest provisional award of $11.2 million, was selected for its development of the Continuous Czochralski (Ccz) process for producing silicon ingots, which is cheaper than the standard Czochralski process. “The team successfully demonstrated CCz technology on smaller ingots,” the DOE said of the project in Hazelwood, Missouri. The purpose is to prove it.”

For the Fort Mill, South Carolina, project, Silfab Solar Cells has tentatively allocated $5 million to develop industrial back-contact silicon solar cells with passivated contacts that have higher efficiency compared to PERC technology. It was done. “The team is developing innovations on a 300-megawatt pilot line that will be co-located with a standard N-type cell production line to enable rapid scale-up of back-contact cell technology to mass production. ” stated the DOE. Said. “Solar cell improvements include surface doping, patterning and insulation, and advanced metallization to reduce the use of silver.”

Re:Build Manufacturing, the third-largest award winner at $1.9 million, was selected for the project to develop the Czochralski ingot puller in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

In addition to the incubator program for silicon and incubator solutions, the award also includes eight projects addressing thin-film PV technology.

First Solar, a $15 million project in Perrysburg, Ohio, is working to improve the efficiency of CdTe solar modules using three-dimensional design of solar cell electrical contacts.

Another First Solar project in Perrysburg has been allocated $6 million to “design a 27 percent efficient tandem perovskite and copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGS) PV module.”

7 million for the development of a “durable, highly efficient perovskite-silicon tandem photovoltaic module in which the perovskite layer is produced using vapor deposition, a promising method for mass production.” You are supposed to receive dollars. This project is located in San Carlos, California.

According to the DOE's 2022 report, 84 percent of photovoltaic modules used in the U.S. are crystalline silicon, with the remaining 16 percent being cadmium telluride, although as of that year the country was using crystalline silicon ingots. , wafers, and cells were not actively produced.

The report, released on February 4, 2022, states that “approximately 75 percent of the silicon solar cells built into modules installed in the United States are located in just three countries in Southeast Asia: Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand. Manufactured by a Chinese subsidiary.”

More than 85% of the solar cells installed in the United States from 2018 to 2020 came from overseas, according to a Dec. 8, 2021 report from the country's International Trade Commission.

“The Biden-Harris administration is committed to building a supply chain for American-made solar power that fosters innovation, lowers costs for families, and creates jobs across the country,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement about the new funding. We are working on it,” he said.

In addition to the DOE's support, the project owner will also contribute to the project costs, so it will be necessary to negotiate with the DOE before the award is finalized.

