OpenAI's ChatGPT upgrade: Google Drive integration, no file downloads, more powerful analytics, and more





OpenAI announced major upgrades to ChatGPT. This allows users to analyze data directly from Google Drive or OneDrive without the need for downloads or uploads. This new feature will be rolled out to paid users of ChatGPT over the coming weeks and is intended to streamline data analysis and save users time and effort.

“ChatGPT is now more connected to data than ever before,” OpenAI said in a blog post. “With Google Drive and OneDrive integration, you can access and analyze files from Excel spreadsheets to PowerPoint presentations directly within your chatbot.”

This direct access, available to ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, and Teams users, will allow ChatGPT to analyze files “faster,” according to OpenAI. However, enhanced data analysis capabilities are currently only available through GPT-4o, an upgraded version of GPT-4 that powers ChatGPT's paid tier.

OpenAI has improved ChatGPT's ability to understand and manipulate data beyond direct file access. Users can now issue natural language commands to perform a variety of data-related tasks, including:

– Execute Python code for analysis

– Merging and cleaning datasets

– Create graphs from file information

ChatGPT's graphing capabilities have also improved dramatically. Users can now customize visualizations by interacting with generated tables and charts, expanding views, changing colors, and asking questions about specific cells. The chatbot currently supports interactive bar charts, line charts, pie charts, and scatter charts, and generates static versions of unsupported chart types.

OpenAI also emphasized that user data is protected. ChatGPT Enterprise and Teams users will not have their data used to train AI models, but ChatGPT Plus subscribers can opt out of this feature.

