Rubenstein Public Relations Department is appointed as the archival organization for Savant, a pioneer in autonomous farming.





Our partnership with Sabanto underscores our commitment to supporting companies that transform their industries through innovation. ”

— Richard Rubenstein

New York, NY, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR), a leading full-service communications firm, has become the agency of record for Sabanto Inc., an innovator in self-driving technology. . agricultural technology. RPR aims to elevate Sabantos' breakthrough solutions and leadership within the agricultural technology community, in line with Sabantos' mission to revolutionize the agricultural industry through simplicity, safety, and cost efficiency. This partnership marks RPR's continued expansion of its roster into the innovative technology space, serving clients in categories such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, biotechnology, and the spatial web.

Sabanto is dedicated to empowering farmers by integrating autonomous technology and agricultural expertise to create a sustainable, labor-independent agricultural ecosystem. The company's pioneering technology is tractor brand (Deere, Kubota, AGCO) agnostic and addresses labor shortages, reduces capital expenditures and increases productivity. By providing innovative, cutting-edge technology, Sabanto ensures uninterrupted productivity and operational efficiency for farmers in various regions.

Rubenstein Public Relations will develop and execute a comprehensive public relations strategy to accelerate the adoption of Sabantos' innovative technology and highlight its expansion into key markets. The campaign will focus on media engagement, thought leadership and digital amplification of the Savantos brand presence, in line with the goals of increasing agricultural productivity and overcoming labor issues. The partnership aligns with RPR's expansion into agriculture through customers such as regenerative farm lender Dan Miller, Soloviev Group Crossroads Agriculture, and modular indoor vertical farming company Green Onyx.

“Our partnership with Sabanto underscores our commitment to supporting companies that transform their industries through innovation,” said Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Affairs. “Savantos’ approach to autonomous farming not only addresses current challenges, but also paves the way for a more efficient and sustainable future in agriculture.”

Sabantos' leadership brings decades of experience in technological innovation and agricultural expertise under the visionary guidance of Founder and CEO Craig Rupp. Combining Rupp's background in product development, signal processing, and electrical engineering with his commitment to leading the agricultural sector towards new horizons of efficiency and sustainability, Sabanto will develop his AI-enhanced We have established ourselves as a leader in agriculture.

About Sabanto Sabanto is a mission-driven technology company dedicated to revolutionizing agriculture through simplicity, safety, and cost efficiency. Sabantos' pioneering technology is shaping the future of agriculture, fusing artificial intelligence and agricultural expertise to create a sustainable, labor-free agricultural ecosystem. Sabanto champions the cause of farmers by empowering farmers with automatic upgrades of existing vehicles and machinery, providing solutions to labor shortages, reducing capital expenditures and increasing the operator's working hours in his day. doing.

About Rubenstein Public Relations Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent New York-based communications agency led by veteran public relations executive and respected brand architect Richard Rubenstein. For more than 30 years, RPR's focused media relations approach and dedicated team of senior professionals have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audience. The company specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record of successfully executing public relations campaigns for leading corporations, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer brands, entertainment brands, and hospitality brands around the world.

