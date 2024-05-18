Google's live captions may soon be even more expressive on Android





Google is reportedly working on implementing some customization features to the accessibility features of live captions on mobile devices. Evidence of this update was discovered by software deep diver Assemble Debug after investigating the Android System Intelligence app. According to images provided to Android Authority, there are four options in total. We don't know much, but a little explanation is needed.

The first allows Android smartphones to display “emoji icons” in caption transcripts. Perhaps to better convey what emotion the voice is expressing. The remaining three are less clear-cut. The second characteristic is “emphasizing emotional intensity.'' [the] The third is said to include “word length.” [effects]” and “emotion tag” display function.

Feature breakdown

As you can see, the representation is quite vague, but it's enough to paint an image. Live Caption seems to do a better job of recreating emotions in transcribed audio. For example, let's say you're watching a movie and someone is yelling angrily. Live captioning may allow text representing exclamations to appear in all caps.

This feature can also indicate by slanting the words in a line whenever someone is being sarcastic or trying to insinuate something. Word Continuation Effect can refer to software that displays drawn characters within a series of captions. Maybe someone started singing and started holding down the notes. Thanks to this toggle, you can display held sounds.

Indeed, emotional tags are even more difficult to imagine. Android Authority says the tags will be visible and included in the transcript. This could mean that the tool adds a clear indicator within the transcription of what the subject is expressing at the moment. Users may see the word “Angry” when a person is angry about something, and the word “Sad” when someone is crying.

Greater practicality

That's our best guess. If these rumored features work as described, Live Caption could gain even more utility than what's already on offer. This tool was introduced in 2019 as an accessibility tool to help people who are hard of hearing or who cannot turn on sound for some reason enjoy content.

Current captions are fairly simple, but updates could add emotions to Google's tools to increase immersion.

Android Authority claims that the feature was found in “variants of the Android System Intelligence app.” This likely means they're placed inside a special version of the app for first-party hardware like Google Pixel. As such, the customization tools may be exclusive to Pixel 8 or future models. It's too early to say at this point. We hope to see the upgraded live captions released more widely.

