Google Pixel 9 wallpapers and colors leaked: Download here!

Google Pixel smartphones always have great wallpapers. The first few generations surprised us with live wallpapers designed in collaboration with studios like B-Reel and ustwo. Recently, Google released some great minimalistic static wallpapers designed in collaboration with various artists, including Andrew Zuckerman, who created wallpapers for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a. Now, thanks to a source inside Google, we're able to share an early wallpaper for the Pixel 9 series.

You can also preview the colors of the upcoming Pixel 9 series devices, as the wallpapers match the colorways of the respective phones. Please note that these are initial codenames and Google may use different names in final marketing materials. Additionally, some of these colors may not be available at launch or in the future.

9 pixel colors

jade obsidian peony porcelain

Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL colors

Hazel Obsidian Porcelain Rose

Pixel 9 Pro Fold colors

Obsidian Porcelain (also known as Gold) Google Pixel 9 Wallpaper Theme

For the upcoming Pixel 9 series wallpapers, Google has decided to go with the Swirling petals theme, which is described as a swirling display of abstract flowers. Unlike previous Pixel generations, this year's wallpapers aren't attributed to specific artists, so they're likely created internally at Google.

Pixel 9 wallpaper

Pixel 9 Pro wallpaper

Pixel 9 Pro XL wallpaper

Pixel 9 Pro Fold wallpaper

How to set your Pixel 9 wallpaper on other devices

Need help setting up wallpaper on your new Google Pixel 9 series? Let us help you figure it out. Again, it's important to note that the preview shown above is compressed. Click the download button above for full resolution image.

You can download wallpapers directly to your phone or use another device to transfer them to your phone. I like to use Google Drive to transfer files between devices, but you can also use a physical cable or email it to yourself.

Once the image is saved on your device, follow the steps below to set it as wallpaper. Please note that the steps may vary slightly depending on your device and Android version.

How to set wallpaper on Android: Launch the Settings app. Go to “Wallpaper and Style”. Tap “More wallpapers”. Go to “My Photos” and select your wallpaper. Customize your wallpaper and click “Set Wallpaper”. Choose whether to set the wallpaper on your home screen, lock screen, or home and lock screen. that's it! How to set wallpaper on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Enter wallpaper. Select “Add new wallpaper”. Find and select the wallpaper you want to set. Customize the wallpaper to your liking and tap Add. Select “Set as wallpaper pair”.

Editor's note: These instructions were tested using a Google Pixel 8 Pro running Android 14 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.3. Some steps and menus may vary depending on your device and software version.

Aren't you a fan of these Pixel 9 wallpapers? Check out our list of the best default wallpapers for all the most popular devices.

