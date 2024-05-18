Belgian startup launches pillow technology that lets anyone surf perfect waves





Belgian startup AllWaves is literally making waves.

Surfing has recently skyrocketed in popularity and may be featured for the first time at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Knokke-Heist-based company has unveiled a patented system that brings the thrill of riding waves and waves up close to people.

“We are excited to see the positive market response,” Steven Noweraerts, founder and CEO of All Waves, said in a statement. “We have been working on renewable wave energy for years. As a passionate surfer, this is a dream come true.”

The hidden mechanism behind the perfect wave

The AllWaves innovation uses durable textile pillows to simulate ocean waves. A sophisticated hydraulic system allows this pillow to move up and down, creating an infinite variety of waveforms.

“Our knowledge of wave generation has been incorporated into intelligent algorithms with infinite wave variability. Just press the app and the desired wave will roll,” Nauweraerts told SurferToday.

From expert barrels to gentle rolling waves suitable for beginners, this system can generate customizable waves up to 6 feet (1.80 meters) high with the push of a button.

Submerged 4 meters below the surface and in a non-hazardous location, the technology generates a wave every seven seconds, ensuring continuous surfing opportunities.

The company claims its proprietary pillow technology, which utilizes a hydraulic system, is the most energy efficient on the market.

Surfing safely and sustainably

One of AllWaves' key selling points is its focus on safety and sustainability. Wavebase's unique design with a 360-degree gently sloping “beach” not only creates natural beauty, but also allows surfers easy access to and from the water, eliminating the risks associated with vertical walls and hard corners. eliminate.

“There were a lot of people in the pool and everyone was catching waves,” said Blair Conklin, a three-time United Skim Tour champion who tested the technology. “That’s what you want in a wave pool.”

In particular, the company's test center in Knokke-Heist powers its waves entirely with renewable energy, ensuring a carbon-neutral footprint and aligning with the global movement for sustainable practices. .

Commercial applications and future expansion

AllWaves' vision goes far beyond a recreational surf park. Because the technology has low operating costs, it has the potential to be used in a myriad of applications, including water parks, professional practice venues for surfing federations, and even mixed-use real estate developments.

The location of All Waves' first commercial wave pool has not yet been revealed, but Nauweraerts has already hinted at plans to build at least one facility in Belgium, in addition to a number of overseas locations.

The company's research and development site in Knokke-Heist currently serves as a demonstration hub, where surf park developers can witness the technology first-hand and experience the surfing paradise that AllWaves has created.

AllWaves seems intent on riding the crest of a wave that could change the future of surfing around the world.

Newsletter

blueprint daily

Get the latest engineering, technology, space and science news with The Blueprint.

About the editor

Amal Jos Chacko Amal dreams of writing code, clicking pictures of cool buildings, and reading books curled up by the fire during a typical working day. He loves technology, electronics, photography, cars, chess, soccer, and F1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://interestingengineering.com/innovation/belgian-allwaves-wavepool-tech-surfing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos