AI has the potential to transform internet search. Our overview of Google AI shows you how.





People around the world use Google to conduct approximately 99,000 internet searches per second.

But now, the dominance of Google and its parent company Alphabet is under attack. The results could determine how people search for information online.

By deploying AI Overview, Google is effectively competing with its own internet search results. This comes as lawsuits and AI rivals threaten Google's dominance.

Alphabet's instant appeal is legal. The Justice Department, which concluded closing arguments in its first case against the company this month, accused Alphabet of illegally paying companies to make its Google search engine the default on smartphones and web browsers. A second antitrust trial regarding Alphabet's advertising practices is looming this fall.

The long-term threat is technology. Some analysts have suggested that artificial intelligence (AI) will erode Google's dominance in search. That's not a foregone conclusion for a $2.2 trillion company, but the two threats put Alphabet in an awkward position.

Rapid developments in AI are forcing Google to act quickly, as increased government oversight threatens to slow or curtail Google's most aggressive moves.

AIarms competition exists, says Chris Rodgers, founder and CEO of CSP, a Colorado-based company that helps companies get noticed on the Internet. It will bring about a big change in search.

AI could drive rapid change in search

The long-term threat is technology. Analysts suggest that artificial intelligence (AI) will erode Google's search dominance for much of this year. But that's not a foregone conclusion for a company that generates a whopping $2.2 trillion in profits.

Still, two legal threats put Alphabet in an awkward position. Rapid developments in AI are forcing the company to act quickly, as increased government oversight threatens to slow or curtail Google's aggressive moves. To stay ahead of competitors, business owners may have to run rather than walk on eggshells of legal risk.

AIarms Competition exists, says Chris Rodgers, founder and CEO of CSP, a Colorado-based company that helps companies get noticed on the Internet. It will bring about a big change in search.

How quickly that change will occur is anyone's guess. Consumers may be hesitant to trust AI chatbots, which can sometimes be misleading. Still, it's clear that today's search models are ripe for change.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman participated in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting held in Davos, Switzerland on January 18, 2024.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said on Lex Fridman's podcast last month that Google often shows 10 links, 13 ads and 10 links; is one way to find information. Perhaps there are better ways to help people find, act on, and integrate information.

Can AI-generated search results still be trusted?

OpenAI poses one of the strongest challenges to Alphabet's dominance. The company has been one step ahead of Google since releasing its chatbot ChatGPT in late 2022. Alphabets Gemini chatbot went public a year later, facing off against well-funded competitors like Amazon and Meta.

The challenge for these companies is that no chatbot is accurate enough to provide consistently reliable answers like a Google search. And nothing comes close to the search experience and training data that Alphabet has meticulously captured over his nearly 30 years. The challenge for Alphabet is that incorporating AI into search could cut into its traditional search business, which generated more than half of its revenue last quarter.

Nevertheless, Alphabet is moving forward by incorporating Gemini into all of its products. At this week's developer conference, the company announced it would be rolling out an AI overview. This feature consolidates even complex questions into categorized pages with simplified answers. One demo showed a map of four top Pilates studios and their routes within a 30-minute walk of Boston's Beacon Hill. Another article suggested a specific solution based on a user video of an old record player that wasn't working properly.

This technology was not foolproof. Gemini suggested opening the back of the film camera as one of his solutions to film jams. But many Wall Street analysts are optimistic that Google can resolve these issues, raising rather than lowering their profit forecasts for the company.

A person receives a demonstration of Gemini Advanced at the Google Developer Conference on May 14, 2024 in Mountain View, California.

Google's decline: possible but not inevitable

Gene Munster, managing partner at technology investment firm Deepwater Asset Management, tweeted earlier this week that Google has an advantage over open AI. He pointed to the company's 25 years of search data, global distribution, and huge infrastructure for training its AI models as major advantages over competitors.

So far, there are no signs of that [the competitors] “They're making a really big change,” said Tim Lee, author of the newsletter Understanding AI.

Google's legal crisis has become even more pressing. A loss in the current contract case could mean the company won't be able to pay Apple to make Google search the default option on iPhones, potentially eroding its huge user base. be. A loss in a digital ad technology lawsuit this fall could hit the core of Google's ad-based search revenue. (The company did not respond to requests for comment.)

The last time a U.S. company faced such intense antitrust scrutiny was in 1998, when the lawsuit distracted executives and curtailed some of the company's aggressive actions.

Shane Greenstein, a management professor at Harvard Business School, said Google is not out of the woods. There is a lot of speculation about where future growth will come from.

