Google is fully embracing the AI ​​era | News





Google made a number of announcements related to AI at its annual developer conference, I/O 2024, held yesterday.

CEO Sundar Pichai said Google is “fully in that position” now. [its] Gemini Era brings new upgrades to the language model, including a live feature that allows users to have “in-depth” voice chats with AI models on their phones, and an upgrade to the search engine with AI overview. Masu.

Users can now operate Gemini on iOS and Android. The tech giant also introduced Gemini 1.5 Flash, a new multimodal model optimized for “narrow, high-frequency, low-latency tasks,” doubling the context window from 1 million tokens to 2 million tokens, and more. Improvements made to 1.5 Pro.

As part of the upgrade, users will be able to ask Gemini questions and interrupt questions midway through the explanation. Chatbots, on the other hand, adapt to voice patterns over time and become familiar with users by seeing/responding to the physical environment captured in photos and videos. on your device.

Pichai said: “Gemini is more than just a chatbot. It's designed as a personal, helpful assistant that can tackle complex tasks and perform actions on your behalf. Interacting with Gemini is conversational. You should feel it intuitively.”

Gemini is also used to help users filter photos by powering an AI model that displays photos based on context. The Ask Photos feature is expected to begin rolling out in the summer.

Additionally, Gemini also integrates with apps like Gmail, so users can use it to search, summarize, and draft emails. You can also integrate with other apps, such as YouTube, to request certain information.

During the conference, Google was also touted as a virtual assistant that can monitor and understand what's happening through your device's camera, remember where things are, and take actions on your behalf accordingly. A demonstration of Project Astra was held.

Creators can benefit from new generative AI (gen AI) tools available through Google, including VideoFX, which lets you create 1080p videos based on text prompts, and an improved version of Image FX, which removes unwanted digital artifact issues in images. You can also. MusicFX's DJ mode function. Musicians can generate loops and samples for songs based on prompts.

The news follows a series of recent moves on the Gen AI front, with OpenAI announcing the next version of its chatbot called “GPT-4o” earlier this week. This includes new features such as the ability to identify and recall emotions from visual expressions. Review the previous prompt and discuss the content in the image.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is gearing up for new AI announcements at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, including a collaboration with OpenAI to incorporate ChatGPT's technology into the new iOS 18 upgrade. It is reported that “the conditions are being finalized.''

