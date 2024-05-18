Google confirms generous new Pixel deal will be honored





Google's Pixel tablet.

Google

Consider yourself lucky if you were able to sell your six-year-old iPad to Google for $399 in exchange for a new Pixel Tablet before Google quickly rescinded the offer.

Some shoppers were surprised when Google launched this deal last week alongside the announcement of the new Pixel 8a. For the uninitiated, Google temporarily increased the trade-in value for older iPads, making the 6th generation Apple tablet cost $399.

This caused a frenzy among Pixel Tablet buyers who had older iPads. Some enterprising shoppers were trading in old Apple tablets for cheap on eBay. I literally bought him an iPad on eBay for $99 to do this,” one Redditor claimed. This deal meant I could trade in my old iPad. The price of the Android slab is the same as the $399 trade-in value of the iPad, so there's no need to exchange money.

Swappa and eBay searches for the secondary market alongside the 7th generation iPad peaked during the period this deal was active. But the generous offer must have been popular, because the next day Google lowered the trade-in value of the 2018 iPad to $75.

This caused some Redditors to worry that Google wouldn't honor the agreement, and worried that Google might have made a mistake, such as mispricing an item in a store.If I had bought it [it]Last night, I received a confirmation email that said “iPad 6th generation, estimated price $399.” Do you think they'll honor that if I receive and send the trade-in kit? One buyer said, “I'm worried right now. ” he said.

The good news for Redditors and others who share similar concerns is that Google will indeed offer the original trade-in value. Google will honor the original trade-in value for anyone who purchased a Pixel Tablet while the offer was still valid, the company said in a statement.

Currently, the trade-in value for the 6th generation iPad remains at $75, and the trade-in value for other slightly newer iPads remains the same. The contract with Google runs until May 20th, so it's possible that your trade-in value will be reduced (or increased) by then. But this flash sale may bode well for future Pixel releases, especially considering Google's recent history of repeatedly discounting hardware. Please make them available early enough.

