How an “unprecedented” Google Cloud event wiped out major customer accounts





Ars Technica looks at what happened after Google's response to Amazon's cloud service “accidentally deleted a huge customer account for no reason…”

”[A]According to UniSuper's incident logs, the downtime began on May 2nd, and full service restoration did not occur until May 15th. ” His Australian pension fund, UniSuper, which manages funds worth $135 billion and has 647,000 members, had its entire account wiped. It's stored on Google Cloud, including all the backups that were stored on the service… UniSuper's website is currently filled with must-read nightmare fuel for administrators about how this happened. The first is a wild page posted on May 8th titled “Joint Statement from.” UniSuper CEO Peter Chun and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kuran….” Google Cloud is supposed to have safeguards that don't allow account deletion, but apparently none of them work and the only option is provider (thanks to the heroes at UniSuper for choosing a multi-cloud solution)… The fact that there are many stakeholders in a service means that restoring a service is simply restoring a backup. This also means handling all requests and payments that need to occur during the service. 2 weeks of downtime.

The second document you should read throughout this story is the outage update page. This page contains his 12 statements as cloud developers responded to this disaster. His first update was on May 2nd and included the ominous statement: “You may be aware of a service interruption affecting UniSuper's systems…” On May 9th, seven days after the suspension, the first signs that UniSuper was back up and running were seen. The login started working with my “online UniSuper account” (I think they meant the website only), but the outage page said “The account balance shown does not reflect transactions that have not yet been processed due to the outage. May 13th This is the first mention of the mobile app starting to work again. In this update, it said the balances were not yet up to date and that it was “processing transactions as quickly as possible.” In its last update on May 15, it said: “UniSuper can confirm that all member services have been fully restored and the retirement benefit calculator is now available again.”

It is unclear whether a joint statement and updated information on the outage will be available as we have not yet conducted a technical post-mortem into what happened. Google PR has acknowledged in multiple places that it agrees with this statement, but a detailed breakdown by software developer Daniel Compton shows that the statement is not only ambiguous, but also includes terminology that is inconsistent with Google Cloud products. He points out that it contains a lot. Inaccuracies in wording make it appear as if this statement was entirely written by UniSuper. Thanks to longtime Slashdot reader swm for sharing the news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.slashdot.org/story/24/05/18/1842259/how-an-unprecedented-google-cloud-event-wiped-out-a-major-customers-account The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos