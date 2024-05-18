Powerful quantum light produces strange electron behavior Earth.com





Although the photon number distribution of various light sources has been widely studied, little is known about the statistical distribution of electrons emitted under the influence of intense quantum light.

However, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Light Science (MPL) and the Friedrich-Alexander-University Erlangen-Nuremberg (FAU) have made a discovery that sheds light on this phenomenon.

Research on electron emission from quantum light

The study, published in the journal Nature Physics, was led by Professor Maria Chekhova from MPL and Professor Peter Hommelhoff from FAU. It reveals an extreme and very unusual statistical event in the distribution. Bright quantum light.

These findings prove that the number of electrons is influenced by optical statistics, contribute to a deeper understanding of the process of electron emission, and may be useful for further improvements in electron microscopy.

Understanding electron emission

Electron emission is a process in which electrons are released from a material (usually a metal or semiconductor) into a vacuum or another medium. There are several types of electron emission, each with unique properties and underlying mechanisms.

It occurs when a thermionic emissive material is heated to a high temperature, and the electrons gain enough energy to exceed their work function and escape from the surface. Commonly used in vacuum tubes, cathode ray tubes (CRTs), and electron microscopes. It occurs when a photoemissive material is absorbed. A photon (particle of light) with enough energy to overcome the work function ejects an electron from the surface. It is the basis of photoelectric sensors, solar cells, and photomultiplier tubes. Field emission involves applying a strong external electric field to a material, which causes the material to narrow in width. It forms a potential barrier and allows electrons to tunnel through the barrier and escape from the surface. Used in field emission displays, electron microscopes, and vacuum microelectronics. Secondary electron emission occurs when a material is bombarded with high-energy particles (such as electrons or ions). Causes the emission of low-energy secondary electrons from the surface. Important in electron multiplier tubes, photomultiplier tubes, and scanning electron microscopes. Schottky emission A combination of thermionic and field emission. An external electric field lowers the work function, making it easier for electrons to be emitted. Used in high-brightness electron sources and vacuum microelectronics.

The study of electron emission is important for understanding the behavior of materials under different conditions and for developing advanced technologies such as electron microscopy, vacuum electronics, and energy conversion devices.

By manipulating the factors that affect electron emission, researchers can design materials and devices with specific electronic properties for a variety of applications.

needle tip, electron, quantum light

In this collaborative project, the researchers illuminate the tips of nanometer-sized metal needles with pulses of classical and quantum light. Next, we will detect the electrons emitted from the metal and study their statistical properties.

When classical light is used, the electrons follow a Poisson distribution. This means that each electron is emitted independently of the other electrons. This causes the number of electrons emitted with each pulse to vary slightly.

“Brightly narrowed vacuum” quantum light

The researchers demonstrated that by switching to a quantum light source called a bright squeezed vacuum, which exhibits strong photon number fluctuations, they can transfer the statistics of photons to electrons.

Using this technique, we measured extreme statistical events containing up to 65 electrons from a single light pulse, with an average value of 0.27 electrons per pulse.

To put this into perspective, if the electrons follow a Poisson distribution, the probability of such an event (an outlier 240 times above the mean) occurring is low, between 10 and 128.

By changing the number of modes in the squeezed vacuum, scientists were able to adjust the distribution of electron numbers on demand.

“Our results show that photon statistics are imprinted on the electrons emitted from the driving light, opening the door to new sensor devices and high-field optics using quantum light and electrons,” said MPL. said research group leader Maria Chekhova.

Raisin muffin and electron distribution

Jonas Heimel, FAU Ph.D. Students will use everyday examples to illustrate the dimensions of this discovery.

“If you spread raisins on a muffin, the probability of finding a certain number of raisins in the muffin follows a Poisson distribution. Let's assume that there are on average two raisins per muffin,” Heimel said with dignity.

“So you might have no raisins in your muffin, or you might have 5 raisins in it, but most of the time you'll get 2 raisins. However, if you get more than 50 raisins, “Probability is not possible with a Poisson distribution,” he explained.

In contrast, the multiple-electron phenomenon observed in these experiments is like finding 480 raisins in a muffin, a discovery that raisin lovers are sure to appreciate.

Quantum light opens the door to technological innovation

In summary, this study by MPL and FAU revealed the surprising influence of quantum light on electron emission.

They show that by illuminating the tip of a nanometer-sized metal needle in a bright, squeezed vacuum, the statistical properties of photons can be transferred to electrons, causing extreme and highly anomalous electron number distributions. was demonstrated.

This discovery advances our understanding of the fundamental processes governing electron emission and opens up exciting possibilities for developing new sensor devices, advancing electron microscopy, and exploring high-field optics with quantum light and electrons. Open the door.

As we continue to unravel the mysteries of the quantum world, these discoveries are a testament to the power of innovative research and the potential for quantum phenomena to revolutionize our understanding of the universe.

The entire study was published in the journal Nature Physics.

