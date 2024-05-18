Google Insider reveals Pixel 9 Pro design decisions





Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at Google I/O 2024 developer conference. (Photo courtesy… [+] Andrey Sokolov/Photo Alliance, via Getty Images)

DPA/Photo Alliance (via Getty Images)

Google may have announced the Pixel 8a in conjunction with this month's I/O developer conference, but many people are looking forward to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. These devices will build on the Pixel 8 family of AI-first smartphones and solidify Google's take on AI in smartphones. As I/O discusses upcoming software, the latest leak provides a clear look at the hardware.

The team at Rozetked has provided new photos of three devices, presumably named Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 XL. These showcase a new design language for the camera, similar sizes for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, and a new addition to the family in the form of the premium Pixel 9 XL.

With the launch of Pixel 6, Google introduced a new design language to the Pixel family. The familiar camera island from traditional smartphone designs has been replaced by a camera bar, a raised area that spans the back of the device. This provided the same benefits of camera island volume and depth while giving the product line a unique distinguishing feature.

To date, it has remained consistent across the Pixel series, but the Pixel Fold has been tweaked so that the bar reaches almost all the way to the top but has a unique curve. This curve also applies to the Pixel 9 family. Welcome to your new physical branding.

Google will reportedly offer a third Pixel device at the launch of the Pixel 9 series. There are three of his models in the Pixel 6, 7, and 8 family, but the 6a, 7a, and 8a were launched about nine months after the original terminal.

From the reported specs and size shown here, the Pixel 9 will continue to be the family's base phone. Higher-spec phones that currently carry the Pro label will now carry the XL label. The new Pro offers the higher specs of the XL in a smaller form factor.

Last year's Pixel launch event took place during the first week of October, right after the iPhone's launch, and there's no reason to expect a different approach this year.

For the latest smartphone headlines, read Forbes' weekly Android Circuit digest…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/ewanspence/2024/05/18/google-pixel-9-pro-leak-photos-design-camera-features-new-pixel-9/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos