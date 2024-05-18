Japanese industry group denounces smartphone oligopoly, urges passage of bill to allow third-party app stores





Reuters file photo The Google logo seen in Las Vegas, Nevada, in January.

Seven IT-related industry groups issued a joint statement Friday supporting new legislation that would encourage smartphone software competition in light of Apple and Google's dominance of the operating system and app markets. Japanese technology companies are in a weaker position than their American rivals, and it is highly unusual for industry groups to come together to criticize them.

The seven organizations are Mobile Content Forum, Computer Entertainment Business Association, Information Technology Federation, and Japan Startup Support Association. This group consists of companies that distribute apps, game companies, and software development companies. In total, more than 550 companies are participating.

The statement argues that tech giants are prioritizing their own profits through oligopolies and imposing excessive burdens such as fees on app companies. They also say new rules are urgently needed to control the dominance of tech giants and encourage innovation before pushing for legislation.

The bill, which is currently being debated in the Diet, includes provisions that would allow other companies to open app stores and prohibit unfair treatment of app distribution companies. An executive of an app industry group said that they issued this statement because the bill has been submitted to the current Diet session and there is an increasing need to convey the industry's opinions to the public.

