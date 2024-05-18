I'm planning the vacation of a lifetime, and the last thing I want to do is trust Google Gemini AI to do the job.





At Google I/O earlier this week, Google announced that Gemini is coming with new travel planning tools. This tool scours your emails to find flight and hotel details and creates a personalized itinerary for your vacation.

Planning a trip can be a daunting task, but the idea of ​​having a virtual travel agent do the planning for you may seem appealing. But when I'm in the middle of planning a once-in-a-lifetime trip, the idea of ​​handing over that task to AI doesn't seem particularly appealing. I actually enjoy the whole trip planning process and figuring out what I want to do.

Vacation planning is important

(Image source: Google)

It's hard to compare Google Gemini's trip planning features to doing all the work yourself. Google says the feature isn't expected to be released until this summer, before Labor Day. It also appears to be locked into Gemini Advanced, which you can only access if you're willing to pay Google $20 a month.

Geminis can find and organize things much faster than humans. But planning an entire trip through hardware and algorithms doesn't appeal to me.

Other chatbots, such as Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT, can already suggest things to do on vacation. But what makes the new trip planner different is that it has a proper trip planning interface and allows you to modify it as per your needs. Wake-up time is an important example that Google mentioned in his I/O stage.

This is a great idea in theory, since Geminis have the ability to find and organize things much faster than humans. However, having someone else plan your entire trip doesn't appeal to me. It doesn't matter if it's a human being or a complex set of hardware and algorithms.

I'm booking a two week trip to Japan later this year. I've been wanting to take this trip for a few years now, but life (and mainly COVID-19) just got in the way. Japan doesn't look like a big country, but maps can be deceiving. Just ask Greenland.

Compare Japan's largest islands to the east coast of the United States, stretching from Canada to Florida. It's also 1.5 times bigger than the UK, where I live, and has almost twice the population. Considering there are places I've never been within 10 miles of my home, two weeks is likely to have only scratched the surface of what Japan has to offer.

Flights from London to Tokyo are more expensive because they cover approximately 6,000 miles over 14 hours. After all, making the most of your time is a key challenge for everyone, and that means some pretty thorough planning.

Thorough planning requires flexibility

(Image source: Google)

But it feels like the plan needs to be strict, but you don't want to be too strict. When traveling, you want to avoid over-planning. In my experience, trying to micromanage your day only makes things worse.

Some activities require quite a lot of planning. A trip to Tokyo's Studio Ghibli Museum is not something you can decide on the day before. Tickets go on sale on the 10th of the previous month and sell out quickly. It may not be “PS5 on release day” any time soon, but everything I've read says PS5 will be gone within 30-60 minutes.

Many of the travel sites I looked at didn't necessarily provide the most up-to-date information. If you're planning everything yourself, you can miss out if you're not too careful. In situations like this, an AI assistant with access to more information could be invaluable, showing you exactly what you need to book in advance.

That being said, I think a big part of vacationing in a new place is making sure you have plenty of time to walk around and explore the streets. Wander around the shops, check out the bars and restaurants, and basically just walk around on your own. Ideally, you won't take advantage of being a naive tourist in the process.

Without trying Google Gemini, it's hard to say how to handle a situation like this. It's entirely possible that different people behave differently depending on how they feel about the structure. But Google's presentation at I/O felt very… busy. In my travels, I don't have to include everything in my itinerary.

Additionally, as one of my Tom's Guide colleagues said on I/O, vacations are often an opportunity to step away from the machines that run our daily lives. So it's pretty ironic that Google is letting people listen to machines telling them what to do during their downtime.

The planning process is really fun

(Image source: Google)

While it's great to use chatbots and AI to help plan your trip, the important thing to remember is that it's okay to actually do the work yourself. In fact, I feel like half the fun of going on a big trip is figuring out what's on offer and what you actually want to do once you get there.

I picked up a lot of information that you wouldn't get even if you left all the planning to Gemini. Common scams to avoid, new tourism restrictions in the Kyoto area, and the inability to use your Android smartphone as a traffic ticket unless purchased in Japan.

It got to the point where my girlfriend told me to calm down and focus on something else. Apparently she thinks I can be a bit obsessive. It's just because I'm so excited about everything.

These days, there are countless resources available for planning your trip, especially in popular parts of the world. Things like YouTube videos, travel planning websites, and aggregation and review sites like TripAdvisor. I even bought Lonely Planet's guidebook for Japan. That way I could flick through what I read instead of bouncing back and forth between different Google search results.

Even better, you've gotten a lot of information that you wouldn't get if you let Gemini do all the planning for you. Common scams to avoid, new tourist restrictions in Kyoto areas, night buses to avoid if possible, Android smartphones not being able to be used as transport tickets unless purchased in Japan, and more. As a loyal Android user, if you want to travel easily, it means you need to buy a physical IC card or have a spare iPhone.

Given that I don't know where Gemini gets its travel planning information from or how it decides which restaurants and activities are likely best for you, I'd rather explore and maintain a human touch in the process. I am thinking of doing so.

With this kind of advance planning, you'll discover activities you never knew you could do before, like building your own lightsaber at Disney World and how Disney's FastPass system actually works today. I was able to understand things. And honestly, learning about this makes me even more excited to travel and see everything I read about in person.

conclusion

When it comes to vacations and trips, there are many different types of people. Some people seek the wonder of experiencing something first-hand for the first time. Some people like to be spontaneous and figure things out as they go, while others thrive when they have a structured schedule that shows them where they need to go. For some of these groups, Google Gemini's upcoming travel planning tools will be invaluable.

I'm not one of those people. I like to be organized and enjoy the process of figuring everything out in my head, even though it can be confusing and exhausting at times. It's more exciting and you'll be looking forward to your trip much more actively than you would otherwise. This is an experience that cannot be delegated to someone else or something else to do the job.

Moreover, at the same time I like to be flexible with my plans. Sure, you want to get a lot done, and some things require a stricter schedule than others. But I still love the freedom to spend my time however I want without having to worry about a pre-existing itinerary trying to rush through.

