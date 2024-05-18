Why the Cathie Woods Ark Innovation ETF will struggle in 2024 despite a rising stock market





Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is the portfolio manager of the Ark Innovation ETF. – Getty Images

The Cathie Woods Ark Innovation ETF has struggled this year even as the U.S. stock market has soared, and the fund will bid until the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates, according to DataTrek Research. It is said that the possibility is low.

Jessica Rabe, co-founder of DataTrek, said that even though the S&P and Nasdaq just hit new all-time highs, ETFs have yet to return to the ways they won in the pandemic, struggling disruptions. The memo stated that there will be a heavy emphasis on global technology themes. It was emailed to me on Friday.

Shares in the Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, managed by Wood, the founder and chief executive of investment firm Ark Invest, have fallen more than 13% so far this year, according to FactSet data. This was revealed upon confirmation. In contrast, the S&P 500 SPX and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP are both up nearly 11% year-to-date, after the indexes closed at record highs on May 15. Ta.

The Ark Innovation ETF, a proxy for U.S. speculative technology stocks, has been highly volatile, and its one-year performance relative to the S&P has been a roller coaster since its inception in 2014, Raab said. did.

DataTrek has highlighted the top holding ETFs in the table below.

– DATATREK Study Note emailed on May 17, 2024

The ETF's top 10 holdings account for about 60% of its weight, and seven of the stocks have declined this year, according to a DataTrek note. According to Raab, three of the top 10 exposures, including Roku Inc. ROKU, Roblox Inc. RBLX and Crispr Therapeutics CRSP, are unprofitable, while the remaining funds, on average, perform very poorly relative to the S&P. The company is said to be doing a large amount of transactions.

The S&P 500 index fell modestly Friday afternoon around 5,288 points, but the widely followed index remains on track for a fourth straight week of gains, FactSet data shows. It was shown in The Ark Innovation ETF was up 0.8% Friday afternoon, bringing its month-to-date gain to about 4.3%.

One thing the Ark Innovation ETF's top 10 holdings have in common is that they all peaked during the COVID-19 pandemic, Raabe found.

Citing the ETF's ticker, he wrote that ARKK stocks won't be sold until the Fed starts cutting rates and yields fall sustainably to support its lofty valuations.

As we have said many times over the past few years, we prefer the Nasdaq Composite Index or the Nasdaq 100 Index NDX, tracked by Invesco QQQ Trust Series I QQQ, as a better way to deliver on our theme of disruptive innovation. Rabe added.

Wood and a spokeswoman for her company did not immediately comment on the performance of the Ark Innovation ETF.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, many investors expect the Fed to begin lowering the benchmark rate before the end of the year, with federal funds futures pointing to the possibility of the first rate cut in September. Suggests.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks rose this month as Treasury yields fell. As of May, the S&P 500 is up 5.1%, the Nasdaq is up 6.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA is up 5.6%, according to FactSet data.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note BX:TMUBMUSD10Y was trading around 4.42% as of Friday afternoon.

