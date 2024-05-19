Google flops what was supposed to be its biggest product in years





What is one of the most popular and most interesting mobile devices out there right now? Ray-Ban Meta, smart glasses that not only look great, but also do some really cool things.

Suitable as a secret, yet highly functional, you can always wear it to suit your mood. Plus, it incorporates AI, a big feature that tech companies love right now. So where were Google's competitors in Google I/O?

Google's concept smart glasses go around Google just by teasing them

Eagle-eyed viewers of the keynote who weren't put to sleep by the endless productivity AI demonstrations may have caught a glimpse of smart glasses at some point. During a Project Astra demonstration, after using a cell phone to show off Astra's capabilities, a Google employee casually picked up a pair of regular-looking glasses, put them on, and continued the demo.

The presentation switched to a face-to-face perspective as if you were looking through the glasses, and used voice to explore Project Astra. It looked very cool, but it was obviously not a “real” product demonstration. Smart glasses were never showcased, and we never actually saw them in use, only briefly wearing them with a small picture-in-picture window. But it hinted at what Google thinks smart glasses and Project Astra will be capable of in the future.

A glimpse of people wearing Google's “smart glasses” Google

That was it. You should assume that blink-and-you-miss-it product teases are just proofs of concept and don't actually exist. But why doesn't it exist? Aside from the on-screen icon indicating that the Gemini is listening, which suggests we expect the smart glasses to have some kind of display, there's nothing the Ray-Ban Meta can't do. These are available for purchase now, but the AI ​​features have been available to all owners in the US for almost a month now.

Wasted Opportunity Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Google I/O 2024 keynote was packed with AI demonstrations, most of which were facilitated by smartphones and computers, but there was no dedicated AI-centric hardware to spark our imaginations. But more than a decade ago, Google launched Google Glass, a product that was completely ahead of its time, and one that was so misunderstood that it was maligned to the point of being discontinued, leading the way in the smart glasses race. became a person. But times have changed, and what was unacceptable then is no longer such a problem.

A modern take on Glass and increased privacy awareness through integration with Gemini made perfect sense for Google, and the 2024 I/O keynote was the perfect opportunity to introduce it. But the best Google could have done was a short tease without any further discussion of it afterwards. Ignoring smart glasses or refraining from sharing them because they're still in their infancy (for reasons unknown) seems pointless if you clearly wanted people to notice. Otherwise, why bother including them in the demonstration in the first place?

Brilliant Labs' CEO models the company's new Frame smart glasses.brilliant lab

The thing is, there's a meta emerging today that proves that smart glasses are great wearables for AI, and that's not all. Solos has a range of smart glasses built around his ChatGPT, and Brilliant Labs' exciting Frame smart glasses are now reaching the hands of eager early adopters.

That's all before you consider Oppo's AI-enabled smart glasses or the app-based AI-first platform that works with smart glasses like XRAI. There's a lot going on with smart glasses right now, and Google isn't involved in any of it at all.

Google's AR smart glasses at Google I/O 2022 missed the boat Google

This isn't the first time Google has shown off a smart glasses concept during its Google I/O keynote, only to be quickly and permanently ignored. In 2022, we got a glimpse of an exciting and exciting future, showing how live transcription through Smart His Glasses can change people's lives. Where are the smart glasses with that functionality now? Do you know? Perhaps Google dusted off that old prop and repurposed it for the Project Astra demo. Because they certainly aren't on sale.

Google's procrastination in developing exciting hardware for AI is a serious problem, with XRAI's AI subtitles and translation capabilities being a prime example, all of which other companies are now leveraging. is. Google is not Apple, so we can't sit back and let others experiment and come up with their own interpretations. The first version was a poorly designed smartwatch with an unimaginative design that was really slow, and the Pixel Watch is proof of that. Although much improved in the sequel, it still looks the same and other brands are either much further along or have already moved on.

What Google is good at (or used to be good at) is pushing boundaries, and they need to do it now with their AI hardware, not years later when their competitors have already done it all. There is. We seem to have forgotten how to have fun, become obsessed with making AI “useful,” and lost sight of how to make software innovation engaging. Smart glasses could have done just that, and frustratingly, I think Google knows that by slipping that half-hearted tease into its keynote.

Buy Ray-Ban Meta instead of Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Google's lazy approach to smart glasses, and indeed Gemini and dedicated hardware that showcases the incredible potential of AI, is giving its competitors an advantage, and that's their biggest problem. At his I/O this year, he had a huge chance to reclaim his spot as a smart glasses innovator (and also an innovator in his XR). At the same time, it exorcises the demons that still haunt Glass all these years later. But instead they chose to pretend that it still technically appears in the future.

What I came here to say is that this is not correct. Because you can buy the amazing Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses right now. This is not a concept or a beta test, this is a product you can use every day and you'll love it. AI smarts at your fingertips. They will introduce and excite the public to the potential of AI far more than an AI-generated email or PDF summary. This isn't just a “wow” moment like Google thinks it is.

Perhaps Glass will return with AI in 2025, but given today's situation, I'll be interested to see what Google's competitors do with AI hardware next year. We're not talking about Google here, which actually shouldn't be at all, given that it's not a company that has never innovated before, and this suggests that Google has It highlights the mistakes I made.

