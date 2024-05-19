Touro University: Unraveling the benefits and risks of AI





We all know that AI will take everyone's jobs, transform the economy in unimaginable and undesirable ways, and ultimately kill us all. Of course, everyone is probably wrong about all this, which begs the question: What are the real promises and dangers of AI? And how do we separate fact from fiction, especially in higher education?

Touro University, which has campuses in New York, California, Nevada, Montana, Berlin and Jerusalem, and serves more than 18,000 students, recently announced the creation of a new position: Associate Professor of Artificial Intelligence. Maybe you can understand what AI actually is. The new Vice Chancellor, Dr. Shlomo Argamon, trained at Carnegie Mellon University, Yale University, the University of Chicago, and is a past Fulbright Fellow. He has spent his 30 years researching AI and related fields.

Argamon said Touro created my position to help us use AI and data analytics to better understand what's going on with our students and operations. Can you imagine an AI system that can give students personalized homework and get personalized feedback? We were talking about creating an AI-powered university.

Argamon said the goal is not just to address AI in its current form, but to address AI 10 years from now.

We want to teach our students to be agile, to be critical thinkers, and to have a growth mindset, he says. We want to teach not only technology, but also how to think. Many fears are exaggerated. AI may end up destroying us all, but not anytime soon. These systems lack the basic capabilities of being intelligent agents operating in the world. They can do some really great things, but they can also mess up a lot of things. They can't really plan. In fact, they have no common sense at all. DR. Shlomo Argamon, Vice President for Artificial Intelligence. (Credit: Provided by Touro University)

AI and our future

AI has no concept of reality at all. AI just makes things up. There is no concept of what is true and what is false. When things are wrong, we rework them. And when things are right, it repairs things. This means you can't trust it at all. Therefore, we want to know how our students can cope with such things.

Touro is a Jewish university, so it makes sense that part of Argamon's responsibility would be to learn how AI impacts the study of Torah.

As we learn to use AI more effectively, AI will impact Torah learning in the same way that the revolution in computerized databases has impacted Torah learning. Argamon says. I started my academic career after completing my PhD at Bar-Ilan University. There, we digitized and made accessible a huge amount of Halachic documents. [Jewish legal] literature. This was a revolution in the way research was conducted.After a certain point, no one can publish a full-fledged halacha sefer [book on Jewish law] without referencing the database.

In time, AI will not only give us access to raw text, but also give us the possibility to find connections between things that we were not aware of. In Talmudic studies, a learning partner is called a hebruta. The AI ​​becomes a quasi-hebrute, so to speak, with all the knowledge, although it doesn't actually understand the concepts.advertisement

We recently saw a situation where AI fabricated a case to support a position in a legal brief. The same thing can happen in the study of Jewish law. Therefore, we should be careful about such issues. On the one hand, AI can be very useful in terms of contributing to discussions about economics, labor relations, copyright, ethics, such as autonomous driving.

Philosophers talk about the trolley problem. The trolley conductor must choose between killing one person or many, depending on the route he chooses to deal with an impending accident. Can AI help us think about that question? As self-driving cars become a reality, this question becomes increasingly real.

Argamon said all of higher education in the U.S. and around the world has reached a tipping point, and AI is just one aspect of it.

He argues that higher education is in crisis. There's the affordability issue, the anti-Semitism crisis, the awakening issue. AI is another topic that our higher education institutions must face.

That's why I'm so excited to take on this role at Touro. Maybe because we can show the way to other schools.

The New York Times bestselling author runs a book ghostwriting company, MichaelLevinWrites.com.

