



What's the worst thing you've accidentally deleted? Google Cloud deletes $135 billion Australian pension fund UniSuper's entire customer account (including all backups), killing 615,000 people. I can assure you that it was not serious enough that service to over 2000 members was suspended for nearly two weeks.

As reported by Ars Technica, UniSuper's choice of Google Cloud for its digital services comes as funds outsource critical infrastructure to internet giants, with many companies doing the same with Amazon Web Services. It was a big enough deal to issue its own press release.

Unisuper said pension payments were not interrupted by the outage, but customers were unable to log into their accounts on mobile or desktop, and the fund's outage update schedule showed that transactions could not be processed during the power outage and that data was lost to the system. This suggests that it has been rolled back. We need the end of April after everything is done. Thankfully, UniSuper stores a backup of his data in the cloud through another service, which helped him fully resume operations.

However, it is still not clear how this happened. In the words of Brass Eye, multi-billion dollar customer accounts and all their backups were deleted, all safeguards were circumvented and financial services for hundreds of thousands of pensioners were disrupted for two weeks. It was suspended for a long time. , there was one thing we didn't want to happen.

A joint statement from Google Cloud and UniSuper said the deletion was an “unprecedented series of events that resulted in an inadvertent misconfiguration during the provisioning of UniSuper's private cloud service that ultimately led to the deletion of UniSuper's private cloud subscription.” It is explained that it is due to. Well, didn't you understand? In short, it was an unforeseen accident.

Software developer Daniel Compton points out that the vague wording of Google and UniSuper's statements does little to explain how this happened on a technical level. Compton claims that one likely explanation is some kind of error on UniSuper's part when using common cloud infrastructure tools, but Google Cloud has confirmed in its outage statement that UniSuper's side of the issue is It appears that the company has admitted fault, suggesting that it was a bug on Google's side.

My theory? An unlucky Google employee chases a chimpanzee through a server room (you know how generous tech offices are, including baseball stadiums), slides around on roller skates, and accidentally ends up with a big red “Australian Pensioner Data” I pressed the “Delete” button. Actually, I should have installed a flip cover. Whatever the explanation, it's clear that no tech service is too big to fail, and you should always have redundant backups of the data that's important to you⁠, says the 20-year-old 308 Games powerhouse on Steam. he says, ignoring the library.

