Building a better sarcasm detector





Oscar Wilde once said that sarcasm is the lowest form of wit, but the highest form of intelligence. Perhaps it's because it's so difficult to use and understand. Sarcasm is notoriously difficult to convey in text and can be easily misunderstood, even in person. Subtle shifts in tone that convey sarcasm also often confuse computer algorithms, limiting virtual assistants and content analysis tools.

Xiyuan Gao, Shekhar Nayak, and Matt Coler from the Speech Technology Laboratory at the University of Groningen Friesland have developed a multimodal algorithm to improve sarcasm detection that examines multiple aspects of an audio recording to improve accuracy. Mr. Gao will present his work on Thursday, May 16, as part of the joint conference of the Acoustical Society of America and the Acoustical Society of Canada, to be held from May 13 to 17 at the Shaw Center in downtown Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. will present their works.

Traditional sarcasm detection algorithms often rely on a single parameter to produce results, which is the main reason why the algorithms are often inadequate. Gao, Nayak, and Coler instead used two complementary approaches: sentiment analysis using text and emotion recognition using speech to get a more complete picture.

“We extracted acoustic parameters such as pitch, speaking rate, and energy from the audio and used automatic speech recognition to transcribe the audio into text for sentiment analysis,” Gao said. “We then assigned an emoticon to each audio segment, reflecting its emotional content. By integrating these multimodal cues into a machine learning algorithm, our approach allows us to create a We take advantage of the combination of information and textual information to perform comprehensive analysis.”

The team is optimistic about the algorithm's performance, but is already exploring ways to improve it further.

“There are various expressions and gestures that people use to emphasize ironic elements in their speeches,” Gao said. “We need to integrate these better into our projects. We also want to include more languages ​​and adopt the irony recognition technology we are developing.”

This approach can be used for more than identifying dry wit. The researchers emphasize that this technology has wide applicability in many fields.

“Developing sarcasm recognition technology could benefit sentiment analysis and other research areas that use emotion recognition,” Gao said. “Traditionally, sentiment analysis has focused primarily on text and has been developed for applications such as online hate speech detection and customer opinion mining. Speech-based emotion recognition has applications in AI-assisted healthcare. Applying a multimodal approach to sarcasm recognition technology is insightful to these research areas. ”

