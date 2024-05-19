OpenAI and Google offer competing AI visions





Welcome to TechCrunchs Week of Reflections.

This week we had two big events from OpenAI and Google. At OpenAI's Spring Update event, its new model GPT-4o was announced. GPT-4o has audio and visual features that can turn ChatGPT into the virtual assistant you'd want to be your “girlfriend.” In a tailwind for OpenAI, Google's I/O conference featured several announcements and integrations for its flagship model, Gemini.

This week also saw some big changes for AWS and OpenAI. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky is stepping down and will be replaced by AWS Head of Sales Matt Garman. And Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI's co-founder and longtime chief scientist, has left the company, along with Jan Leike. Sutskever will be replaced by Jakub Pachocki, research director at OpenAIs.

There were also big changes in the meta. TechCrunch exclusively reported that the company is shutting down its enterprise communications business, Workplace. It makes me wonder if Meta was really serious about its corporate ambitions.

news

120+ mentions of AI: How much AI is too much AI? For Google, none. They mentioned this constantly throughout the I/O keynote and we have the tape to prove it.read more

Talk to me, ChatGPT: OpenAI's latest omni model GPT-4o can talk to you, change its tone to sarcastic, and even do real-time language translation. She also looks suspiciously similar to Scarlett Johansson.read more

Microsoft's Cobalt 100 chip: TechCrunch has learned that the company plans to release a custom Cobalt 100 chip to customers as a public preview at next week's Build conference.We discovered some other scoops Read more

Sony Music cracks down on AI: Sony Music Group has sent a letter to more than 700 tech companies and music streaming services warning them not to use their music to train AI without permission. Sony Music says it has reason to believe these companies may already be misusing its content.read more

SIM Swap Attacks: Since mid-2023, an eavesdropping operation called Estate has had hundreds of members make thousands of automated phone calls to trick victims into entering one-time passcodes, allowing attackers to You can now access your bank account.read more

Project IDX is now in open beta: The company's next-generation AI-centric, browser-based development environment, announced at Google I/O, is now in open beta. Google says more than 100,000 developers have already tried the service.read more

Saving birds with AI: Wind is the largest source of renewable energy in the United States, but wind turbines can wreak havoc on bird populations. Spoor is a startup that uses AI to help wind farms reduce their risks.read more

Apple expands accessibility: Apple is introducing new accessibility features to iPad and iPhone, including controlling your device with eye tracking, creating custom shortcuts using your voice, and experiencing music with the haptic engine.read more

ThreadsDeck?: Instagram Threads is testing fixed columns on the web that could be a good alternative to TweetDeck. In 2023, X turned her TweetDeck into X Pro and put it behind a paywall.read more

analysis

Did Meta give businesses a fair chance? Meta on Tuesday discontinued its enterprise product Workday, ending a nine-year-old enterprise experiment. Ron Miller writes that it's natural to wonder if Meta was ever serious.read more

Mark Zuckerberg, Style Icon: A recent photo of the meta CEO went viral as users noticed a sudden change in his personal style. Gone are the gray shirts and jeans, replaced by gold chains and graphic T-shirts. Amanda Silberling explores whether his new makeover is a carefully crafted rebrand.read more

Tesla's Supercharger stalls: Despite being the undisputed king of EV fast charging and highly profitable, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired the entire Supercharger division. Tim de Chant investigates how the network was born and now that it's stuck, what happens next.read more

