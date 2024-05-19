Exclusive: Indian automakers are helping define innovation, says Qualcomm's Vivek Khanna





It's been a while since he returned to San Diego for a busy schedule as a senior director at Qualcomm, but Vivek Khanna likes the way India has changed over the past few years. He works closely with Indian automakers, who rely on Qualcomm's suite of automotive technology platforms for their vehicle portfolio and upcoming launches, and is closely monitoring the trajectory of India's economy and investments in infrastructure. . He had worked with almost every car manufacturer in India, he told HT in his exclusive conversation.

Qualcomm Senior Director Vivek Khanna and (right) Illustration of the Snapdragon Cockpit platform (Qualcomm)

It's no surprise that someone as passionate about automotive technology as Khanna would define Qualcomm's automotive ventures. Indicators don't just show big numbers on the balance sheet, but consumers are smart and want to buy ER cars, and automakers are looking for every way to get an edge over their rivals. I am thinking of doing so. Qualcomm has not released India-specific numbers so far, but its latest financial results show that its car sales have surged 35% globally. This means that in the second quarter of 2024, he recorded the highest revenue ever, increasing from $447 million to $603 million. Automakers are rapidly adopting the Snapdragon digital chassis solution for new vehicle launches.

Qualcomm's automotive business has enjoyed 14 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth, and unsurprisingly, confidence is at an all-time high. What are their estimates? By fiscal year 2026, auto sales will reach his $4 billion. Khanna is clear that Qualcomm relies on automakers from a use case perspective. Because automakers know exactly what their customers want. At the same time, those learnings can be applied to Qualcomm's suite of automotive technologies, as he has constantly pushed the boundaries of performance, architecture, platform, and thermals in the silicon of his smartphones and computing devices. One example is the Snapdragon Ride Flex platform, which goes into production this year and includes ADAS functionality, in-vehicle infotainment, and self-driving technology on the same silicon.

Mr. Khanna shares his views on the Indian auto market, the importance of automakers educating consumers on how to best use connected car technology, the generative AI we aim to bring to the cockpit, and the pillars that will define tomorrow's cars. I'll tell you. He said that from an Indian perspective, his three pillars that will define the next generation of cars and decide who will buy them are: affordability, improved computing power, especially for safety systems, and personalization. We believe that it will rely on generative AI as an assistant. Edited excerpts.

Q. How do you visualize the baseline in terms of connected and smart features in a vehicle, whether it's an ICE or an EV?

Talking about today's cars, especially the Indian scenario, the market is dominated by affordable cars and entry-spec tiers. This shows that price continues to matter. If you think about whether he can introduce an IVI system there, the answer is no. (Editor's note: Her IVI that Khanna is referring to is in-vehicle infotainment, also known as in-vehicle entertainment). That's because neither automakers nor buyers can afford it, and that's the problem. Today, mid-tier cars with IVI systems have built-in connectivity, and this segment seems to be growing in India.

Tata is doing pretty well in this segment, as are Maruti and Mahindra. I think what is happening in India is that the affordable car market is not getting enough of what mid-range cars have to offer. Then there is the premium tier, where affordability is not an issue. It's time to look at things from a global perspective. Premium connectivity with 5G is enabled, ADAS (or driver assistance systems) are enabled, the cockpit has the best display and the best acoustics in the car.

Here is an example of a reverse parking camera, which is in a sense an ADAS function. This was a premium feature ten years ago, but has now become a basic safety feature. What we ultimately believe will happen is that over the next five years or so, we'll see advanced connectivity move in a similar direction. What I learned this week with him is that people want to track their cars. Or you may be worried that your child will drive faster than necessary. In the next few years, people will start thinking of cars as a safe environment for themselves and their families. Can you watch Netflix streaming in your car? It's happening all over the world. For example, BMW is installing a screen for rear passengers with her 5G connectivity.

Q. Do you think the subscription model introduced by some automakers in different parts of the world will work in India as well?

Ultimately, car technology will continue to evolve. The Indian market is very cost conscious for good reason. And from our perspective, what we're learning is that India requires a cost-specific solution. If you try to apply the thinking of BMW or Porsche, it won't work. It will probably serve 1 percent of the population.

Subscriptions mean that if a car manufacturer provides basic services, such as tracking and geofencing in case the car is stolen, and they put a basic subscription package on the car, then yes, it actually works. But I think subscriptions work. Entry level too. This is a very basic phenomenon where you need to track your car as it is an expensive purchase. And with affordable cars, that's what will happen. That's not happening at the moment because of the high price of connectivity, but that doesn't mean people don't want it. We need to bring affordable solutions to market, whether it's 5G or 4G.

Q. Qualcomm has a number of technologies focused on mobility. How are your focus and research aligned?

Our main method of operation is very simple. we talk to everyone. We start the process by thinking about what the end customer, the car manufacturer, wants. Additionally, they will be interacting directly with the end customer. So they come up with requirements in terms of what they think is wrong with their car or what is their vision for the next model that will be released in three years. That is the basic nutritional point for us. Next, start looking at some of the technologies available on smartphones. Because they're jumping over and essentially everything else. This means that these smartphones are replaced almost every year.

You'll see what's available from a technology perspective and in the PC space. For example, generative artificial intelligence (AI), we're making it pervasive in the automotive ecosystem. Chip technology is advancing, but what more can we integrate? We also have very complex mechanisms for talking with partners and finding ways to improve performance. For example, if a device can do Gigabits per second, can it deliver 2 Gigabits per second within the same power constraints?

Smartphones have limitations such as heat generation and small size, so there are some aspects that are difficult. From a car perspective, this is not a problem since it can have the maximum number of antennas and the maximum computing. Gen AI is going to be one of the important things for cars and that's where it's headed.

Q. Is generative AI still establishing a relatively stable position in cars, or is it undergoing further refinement?

Now, if you look at this from a PC or mobile phone perspective, Microsoft and Google are working on models that require updates. Next, another aspect of Gen AI is regeneration and situational awareness. From an automotive perspective, you need to understand how to adjust the elements of the car. For example, when a car is taken in for maintenance, could the dealer find a way to retrieve certain data from the car for analysis or fault checking? It can be used for smart suggestions, such as a prompt asking if you want to check the score of a cricket match being played 20 km away from your location. From an EV perspective, where is the nearest charging station? It all comes down to the cost factor, and it will take time for the technology to trickle down to affordable and mid-range cars.

Q. Has there been any progress in cooperation with Indian car manufacturers?

We work with almost all car manufacturers in India. Recent examples include the Mahindra and Tata Motors cockpit platforms. We actively collaborate with all car manufacturers and also support the developer community. I think what is important for us now is to build good facilities in India. Automakers know what the domestic market wants and we need to work with them to foster innovation that matters to India. To do so, we must be ready to customize technology suitable for the Indian market.

We are in talks with all car manufacturers in India in terms of enabling satellite connectivity at minimal cost. The usage example is very simple. If you don't have service in an area and the connection in your car doesn't work, there's a good chance your smartphone won't either, since coverage by the same carrier is about the same. In an emergency, if you have a smart way to send a message that you are here and that you are in an emergency, someone can send help.

Q. Do connectivity layers and telematics create data privacy issues?

End users have additional questions to help them feel comfortable with government regulations. For example, when someone buys a car, the automaker typically asks if they want it tracked. If the answer is yes, you're good to go. User grants permission. The second scenario is where cars and car manufacturers can send some data on their own, but it's related to diagnostic information. What happens is that your location information is also sent. Yes, I think there are privacy issues there and the government basically needs to decide how this works.

