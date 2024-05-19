Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform internet search. Google's AI review shows you how.





People around the world use Google to search the internet approximately 99,000 times every second.

But now, Google and its parent company Alphabet's dominance is at stake. The results determine how people search for information on the Internet.

By introducing an overhaul of artificial intelligence, Google is effectively competing with its own search results on the internet. This comes as lawsuits and artificial intelligence rivals threaten Google's dominance.

Alphabet's immediate objection is legal. The Justice Department this month concluded closing arguments in the first case against the company, accusing Alphabet of illegally paying companies to make its Google search engine the default Google search engine on smartphones and web browsers. A second antitrust trial over Alphabet's advertising practices is scheduled to begin this fall.

Long-term threats are technological in nature. Some analysts have suggested that artificial intelligence (AI) will reduce Google's dominance in search engines. For a company worth $2.2 trillion, this is not a foregone conclusion. But two threats put Alphabet in an awkward position.

Rapid developments in artificial intelligence are forcing the company to act quickly, as increased government scrutiny threatens to loosen or limit Google's most aggressive moves.

An artificial intelligence arms race is underway, said Chris Rogers, founder and CEO of CSP, a Colorado-based company that helps businesses get noticed online. This will bring major changes to search engines.

Artificial intelligence could spark rapid changes in search

Long-term threats are technological in nature. Analysts have suggested that artificial intelligence (AI) will reduce Google's search dominance for most of this year. But for a highly profitable company worth $2.2 trillion, this is not a foregone conclusion.

Still, two legal threats put Alphabet in an awkward position. Rapid developments in artificial intelligence are forcing the company to act quickly, as increased government scrutiny could cause Google to become less aggressive or scale back. In order to stay ahead of the competition, business owners will have to run, not walk, with the shell of legal risk on their backs.

An artificial intelligence arms race is underway, said Chris Rogers, founder and CEO of CSP, a Colorado-based company that helps businesses get noticed online. This will bring major changes to search engines.

How quickly this change will occur is anyone's guess. The consumer may not trust the AI ​​chatbot, and AI chatbots sometimes make mistakes. Still, it's clear that today's search model is ripe for change.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman participates in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 18, 2024.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said on Lex Fridman's podcast last month that Google does a good job of displaying about 10 links: 13 ads and 10 links. , said that it is one method of information retrieval. Perhaps there are better ways to help people find, act on, and integrate information.

Are search results generated by artificial intelligence now reliable?

OpenAI poses one of the most serious challenges to Alphabet's dominance. The company has been one step ahead of Google since announcing Alphabet's ChatGPT chatbot in late 2022. Alphabet's Gemini chatbot went public a year later, facing off against well-funded competitors like Amazon and Meta.

The challenge for these companies is that no chatbot is accurate enough to provide consistent and reliable answers like a Google search. Also missing is the search experience and training data that Alphabet has painstakingly acquired over his nearly 30 years. The challenge for Alphabet is that incorporating artificial intelligence into search could encroach on its traditional search business, which generated more than half of Alphabet's revenue last quarter.

Despite this, Alphabet is rolling out Gemini across all of its products. At this week's developer conference, the company announced it would be rolling out AI reviews. This is a feature that consolidates even complex questions into categorized pages with simplified answers. One demo showed a map of four top Pilates studios and their routes within a 30-minute walk of Boston's Beacon Hill. Another user suggested a specific solution based on a video of a user with an older record player not working properly.

This technology was not reliable. Gemini suggested opening the back of his camera to film as one of his solutions to the film jam problem. But many Wall Street analysts remain optimistic that Google can resolve these issues, raising rather than lowering their earnings estimates for the company.

A person demonstrates Gemini Advanced at the Google developer conference in Mountain View, California, on May 14, 2024.

Google's collapse: possible, but not inevitable

Gene Munster, managing partner at technology investment firm Deepwater Asset Management, wrote on Twitter that Google has an advantage over open AI. He noted that the company benefits from 25 years of data mining, global distribution, and extensive infrastructure for training artificial intelligence models, which is a significant advantage over competitors.

Tim Lee, author of the Understanding AI newsletter, says so far he hasn't seen any signs that competitors are truly making the change.

Google's legal threats are even more pressing. If it loses the current contract case, the company may no longer be able to pay Apple to set Google Search as the default option on iPhones, which could mean it loses a huge user base. Loss of digital ad technology this fall could hit the core of Google's ad-based search revenue. (The company did not respond to requests for comment.)

The last time a U.S. company faced such intense antitrust scrutiny was Microsoft in 1998, a case that rattled executives and forced them to scale back some of their aggressive actions. .

“Google hasn't recovered,” said Shane Greenstein, a management professor at Harvard Business School. There is much speculation about the sources of future growth.

