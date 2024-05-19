Google's senior engineers offer top tips for advancing your career





Google senior engineer Adi Osmani recently celebrated his 12th anniversary at the search giant and took the opportunity to share some top career tips in a blog post.

His first lesson is to never pretend to have all the answers and instead embrace lifelong learning. Osmani does this by writing about new things she has learned in order to identify gaps in her understanding.

This approach seems to be working, as he writes regularly and posts online, gaining more than 175,000 followers on LinkedIn.

collaboration

Another tip is to encourage collaboration between your team and other departments. For some, remote work is even blamed for reducing the ability to collaborate with colleagues and stifling innovation. Some career professionals take small steps to engage with people remotely, such as hosting video conferences that require cameras on, remembering birthdays, and celebrating promotions. I am proposing that.

mentoring

For Osmani, both teaching and being coached was a valuable experience. Having a mentor can be very helpful in boosting your confidence and can also help guide you in your career, such as getting a promotion, a different role, more challenges, or even a career change.

Osmani also encourages people to start by sharing manta rays. “First try, then do it right, then do it better.” Instead of staring at a blank page, he encourages people to write something down and work on refining and improving it.

communication

Communication is also one of his secrets. Even in a technical role, such as engineering, he says, you need to use your communication skills to share ideas, establish trust, and get non-technical executives to understand your decisions. say. One CEO previously told Business Insider that the most important skill employees lack is communication.

But even if you're not a good conversationalist, researchers at Harvard University have a 10-second tip to help you become a better communicator. It takes the pressure off by coming up with three topics for her to discuss before a social occasion.

think strategically

Osmani warns against tunnel vision. Instead, he encourages people to think strategically about the context in which they operate. It means not getting too caught up in your own bubble, thinking about long-term plans, and making trade-offs.

It also means focusing on what you can control, rather than getting bogged down in details that can cause anxiety and frustration. Job insecurity particularly affects his Generation Z, a generation in the early stages of their careers.

“As has been well-documented, anxious teams are less likely to take risks and innovate, and may have less psychological safety,” says The Anxious Achiever. ” author Maura Aarons Mele previously told BI.

happiness

That brings us to Osmani's final tip: invest in your own happiness. Anxiety at work can be a major cause of burnout. It can have dramatic consequences. One human resources vice president previously told BI that his burnout became so severe that he ended up being carried out of his office on a stretcher.

For Osmani, high performance at work is as much about intentional self-care and rejuvenation as technical skills. Spending time in nature, meditation, therapy, and importantly, learning how to say “no” at work are all ways to improve your health.

