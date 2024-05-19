



This article presents a comprehensive review of 10 companies offering new hazard management solutions, including technologies such as mobile robots and AI to enhance safety protocols. It also includes piezoelectric sensors, life safety equipment, and industrial scanners to effectively deal with emerging risks.

The use of computer vision for safety and specialized devices to monitor open water sites further demonstrates the diversity of technology in this field. Each company has made significant contributions to their respective fields, demonstrating the growing importance of ensuring public and environmental safety.

Latest Hazard Management Trends: Key trends impacting the hazard management industry include smart gas detection, IIoT and AI for safety monitoring, collaborative robots (cobots), advanced personal protective equipment, and remote inspection. There are drones, etc. Hazard Management Industry Statistics: This sector consists of more than 16.4,000 organizations around the world. More than 13,000 new companies have been founded in the past five years, employing an average of about 27 people, with 2020 being the average year of start-up. Moreover, the average funding received per round by the risk management industry over the same span is US$14 million. 10 New Hazard Management Solutions to Watch: Empirisys – Process Safety LAIIER – Leak Detection Swissmile – Mobile Robotic Field AI – Autonomous Robots Bhairav ​​Robotics – Robotic Companionfluiidd – Industrial Scanner CAST – Piezoelectric Sensor ElertCo – Life Safety Device SightBit – Open Water Site Monitoring Visionify – Continuous Worker Monitoring

This section highlights 10 companies that are transforming the hazard management industry with innovative technology. These companies are leveraging mobile robots, physically embedded AI, and robot safety solutions to enhance the safety of their operations. Industrial scanners, piezoelectric sensors and life safety equipment are also employed for accurate risk assessment and mitigation. Companies are leveraging advanced solutions to improve the accuracy and effectiveness of hazard management. Read on to discover the diverse and advanced applications these entities bring to the field.

A note about signal strength One of the unique metrics we feature for each company is signal strength, a unique data point generated by our discovery platform. It measures the extent to which a company's influence permeates the global ecosystem of start-ups, scale-ups and start-ups. This unique metric serves as a valuable guidepost for understanding a company within its broader market environment.

1. Empirisys Founded: 2020 Employee Range: 11-50 Location: UK Signal Strength: Medium-Strong What We Do: Empirisys brings data science to high-risk industries to enhance safety, reliability, and competitiveness. We offer solutions. The company's survey app, Sense, uses AI to analyze responses, uncover insights, and improve decision-making for organizations. Boost, on the other hand, is a safety monitoring tool that leverages AI to analyze field data and provide actionable insights to improve safety and operational efficiency. In this way, the company leverages data from high-risk departments to drive operational improvement and risk management. This benefits sectors such as the energy industry, including oil and gas, renewable energy, and nuclear power, as well as the manufacturing sector, particularly in sectors involving heavy machinery and complex production processes. 2. LAIIER Year Founded: 2021 Employee Range: 11-50 Location: UK Signal Strength: Very Strong What We Do: LAIIER develops water leak detection technology for industrial and commercial environments. We offer Severn WLD sensors that detect water leaks in their early stages and enable timely intervention. This technology operates over a secure LoRaWAN network and provides reliable data transmission. LAIIERs use their LAIIER cloud platform for real-time data monitoring and management to improve operational decision-making. Facility managers, hospitality businesses, and property owners use this technology to prevent damage and improve building efficiency and safety. Swiss-Mile Year of establishment: 2023 Employee composition: 2 to 10 people Location: Switzerland Signal strength: Very strong What it does: Swiss-Mile manufactures autonomous wheeled legged robots for navigation and performing tasks. Masu. For example, Robotic Mule carries the load and Robotic Watchdog provides advanced monitoring. Improves operational efficiency and worker safety. These robots can overcome difficult obstacles and have a significant payload capacity. This technology enables real-time data acquisition and analysis, enhancing insight and reducing errors due to human fatigue. Industries that will benefit from Swiss-Mile's technology include logistics, security and construction. Field AI Year Founded: 2023 Employee Range: 11-50 Location: United States Signal Strength: Strong What We Do: Field AI provides a field-based model for autonomous operations. It provides a variety of legged, wheeled, flying, and tracked vehicles with the autonomy to operate in unpredictable environments. Field AI robotics solutions can be applied in industries such as construction, oil and gas, mining, and renewable energy to significantly improve efficiency, safety, and data accuracy. Bhairav ​​Robotics Year of establishment: 2023 Employee composition: 2-10 people Location: India Signal strength: Medium What we do: Bhairav ​​Robotics is an armed quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) for enhanced security in high-risk environments. Offering Shvana. Shvana operates in autonomous, semi-autonomous, and manual modes. It also has audio and video transmission capabilities to detect and identify threats. This UGV supports a wide range of critical applications, from border patrol and surveillance to explosive detection and inspection of hazardous environments. Advanced target tracking and onboard image recognition distinguish friend from foe, making it effective in strategic operations. fluiidd Year of establishment: 2023 Employee range: 2-10 Location: France Signal strength: Medium What we do: fluiidd uses industrial scanners to enhance the efficiency and safety of industrial processes. Detects pipeline abnormalities such as blockages, dirt, and air bubbles. This prevents costly operational downtimes and reduces energy consumption in pumps, which typically account for the largest amount of power usage in industrial environments. Fluiidd's scanners benefit industries with high-stakes operations where fluid transport is critical, such as the nuclear, petrochemical, and food processing industries. CAST Year Founded: 2019 Number of Employees: 2-10 Location: Japan Signal Strength: Strong What We Do: CAST develops high-quality sensors, including film piezoelectric sensors, for real-time monitoring and maintenance of industrial infrastructure. These sensors provide critical measurements even in difficult environments due to factors such as high temperatures and limited access space. The company's solutions include pipe wall attenuation monitoring systems and ultrasonic sensors. Detection of pipeline corrosion, wear and thinning enables effective hazard management. Therefore, CAST technology supports digital twin construction, anomaly detection, and predictive maintenance to reduce shutdowns. 8. ElertCo Year Founded: 2021 Employee Range: 2-10 Location: United States Signal Strength: Medium What We Do: ElertCo provides fire protection solutions that reduce the risk of electrical and thermal fires. This technology works by detecting heat in the power supply, allowing for early intervention before a fire occurs. ElertCo's ecosystem includes HeatSafe technology, smart chips, and devices such as power strips and shore power connections that monitor temperature changes. ElertCo's technology ensures continuous safety through WiFi and backup cellular connectivity, providing real-time monitoring and instant alerts. Benefiting from this technology are homeowners and businesses looking to protect property and life from fire hazards. 9. SightBit Year Founded: 2019 Employee Range: 2-10 Location: Israel Signal Strength: Very Strong What We Do: SightBit is an AI technology that leverages real-time video feed analysis to enhance the safety and security of water environments. We are developing a leading management platform. Detects and warns of risks such as drowning, unauthorized access, and pollutant spills, providing tailored solutions for civilian, military, and industrial settings. Therefore, SightBit helps prevent drowning on the coast by monitoring and analyzing human activities and water conditions. Additionally, detecting spills and predicting their spread supports pollution control and helps protect the environment. SightBit's systems benefit coastal managers, local governments and industrial operators by providing critical data for risk management. 10. Visionify Year Founded: 2022 Employee Range: 51-100 Location: United States Signal Strength: Very Strong What it does: Visionify uses vision AI to improve workplace safety and safety in industries such as manufacturing, mining, and construction. We are strengthening compliance. The platform transforms standard cameras into an intelligent surveillance system that detects potential hazards and alerts personnel, ensuring a quick response. Key applications include PPE, smoke, and fire detection to facilitate rapid evacuation and response and prevent injury and property loss. Visionify also monitors restricted zones, tracks occupancy metrics, and provides data on workplace density and movement. Industries that benefit from Visionify's capabilities include manufacturing, mining, construction, hotels, warehousing, and oil and gas.Quick tips for finding a new hazard management solution

