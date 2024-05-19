Google CEO Sundar Pichai reveals his favorite Indian food





Sundar Pichai was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu in 1972.

Google's Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai is one of the Indian-origin personalities leading a global giant to new heights. Although he spends most of his time in the United States, he remains firmly connected to his roots. Recently, the 51-year-old appeared on a podcast with YouTuber Varun Maya and discussed a number of topics, including the impact of artificial intelligence on India and advice for Indian technologists. In a lighthearted tone near the end of the podcast, Pichai also revealed his favorite Indian food.

During the podcast, Maya asked Pichai what his favorite Indian food was, and the Google CEO had a rather diplomatic answer. He chose his favorite food from India's three largest cities – Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, revealing that he loves dosas from Bengaluru, chole bhatur from Delhi and pav bhaji from Mumbai. Pichai told Varun Maya: “If it was Bangalore, I would probably have dosa, which is my favorite food. If it was Delhi, it would be chola bhatura. And if it was Mumbai, I would have pav bhaji. ” he said.

Watch the video below.

Besides talking about his favorite Indian dishes, Pichai was asked about the Indian industry as a whole, which is dedicated to helping young people crack interviews at FAANGs (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google). At the same time, he also mentioned the topic of memorization learning. Citing a scene from Aamir Khan's “The Three Idiots,'' he said candidates needed to “understand things more deeply.''

“I wanted to go back to the movie 3 Idiots or something like that. There's a scene in the movie where you ask Aamir Khan to define a motor. There's also a version where he explains what a motor is. And , a version where you can actually understand what a motor is,” he said.

Notably, Sundar Pichai is the Indian-born CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet. He was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu in 1972 and he moved in 1989 to attend IIT Kharagpur to study metallurgical engineering.

