IBT Learning Africa launches startup fund to support bootcamp students and graduates through investment and mentorship





IBT Learning Africa's new Startup Fund will provide investments and mentorship between $5,000 and $20,000 to boot camp graduates with innovative technology startup ideas.

FORT WORTH, Texas / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2024 / IBT Learning Solutions, an EdTech startup headquartered internationally in Fort Worth, Texas, with operations in North America and Africa, announces the launch of its Startup Fund I'm honored to be able to do this. EdTech companies invest pre-seed funds of $5,000 to $20,000 into selected graduates of African bootcamps with great technology-enabled startup ideas.

IBT Learning Africa is an outcome-based bootcamp that provides graduates with two clear paths: securing well-paying jobs in the technology sector or founding their own startups that address the most pressing challenges facing Africans. We are dedicated to ensuring that In line with this vision, the Startup Fund provides financial support and resources to turn promising ideas into successful ventures.

Godspower Oboido, Founder and CEO of IBT Learning Solutions, emphasized the importance of this initiative in empowering the next generation of technology leaders. “At IBT Learning, we believe in not only training individuals, but also equipping them with the tools and resources they need to make a measurable difference in the technology ecosystem,” he said. “This is a testament to our commitment to promoting business and entrepreneurship.” Some of our graduates. ”

The Startup Fund is open to all eligible graduates of IBT Learning Africa's Tech Boot Camp. Applicants undergo a rigorous selection process based on the feasibility and potential impact of their startup idea. Successful candidates will receive financial support as well as mentorship, networking opportunities and access to IBT Learning Africa's extensive industry connections.

Susan Odurinde, Director of Partnerships at IBT Learning, highlighted the comprehensive support system that comes with the Startup Fund. “In addition to financial investment, beneficiaries of the fund will have access to an exclusive network of mentors and potential investors, who will help them navigate the challenges of launching and scaling a startup. “It provides valuable guidance and support,” she explained.

story continues

To be considered for participation in the IBT Learning Africa Startup Fund, applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Affiliation Status: Must be a current student or graduate of IBT Learning Africa's Tech Boot Camp.

Startup stage: You must have a technology-enabled startup idea at the pre-seed stage.

Innovation and Impact: Startup ideas must demonstrate potential to address critical challenges facing Africans. You must demonstrate innovation and the ability to drive tangible change in the technology ecosystem.

Commitment: You must be committed to actively participating in the mentorship and networking opportunities offered by IBT Learning.

Geographic focus: The startup will primarily operate within Africa and aim to solve local challenges through technology.

Funding for The Startup Fund is provided by IBT Learning. This underlines the company's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in Africa's technology industry.

About IBT Learning Africa:

IBT Learning is a digital economy, instructor-led, career-oriented bootcamp that provides training to working professionals, career changers, and corporate institutions across industries and sectors. IBT Learning is an official training partner for IBM, AWS Partner Network, Linux Professional Institute, CompTIA, ECCouncil, and more. IBT Learning Africa focuses on hands-on learning and industry-relevant curriculum to provide students with the tools to succeed in a dynamic technology environment. For more information, please visit https://ibtlearning.africa/.

Media contact:

Victoria PetersIBT Learning Solutions +1-(682)-900-3610https://ibtlearning.africa/[email protected]

Source: IBT Learning Solutions

View the original press release at accesswire.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/ibt-learning-africa-launches-startup-230000691.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos