Google tips to improve site rankings in next update





Google's John Mueller said his search team is “explicitly considering” ways to reward sites that create useful, high-quality content when the next core update rolls out.

This comment was made in response to a discussion on X about the impact of the March Core Update and the September Helpful Content Update.

Mueller acknowledged the concerns in a series of tweets, saying:

“For most sites that are heavily impacted, I think the impact will be site-wide for some time, and it will take until the next update to see an equally strong impact (the new state of the site will be significantly lower than before). assuming it has improved).

he added:

“We can't make any promises, but the team working on this issue is clearly evaluating how search on the site can and will improve for the next update. People are working hard on it. I think it would be great if we could show more users a site that emphasizes content and usefulness.”

What does this mean for SEO professionals and site owners?

Mueller's comments confirm that Google is aware of the criticism surrounding the March core update and is honing its ability to identify and appropriately reward high-quality sites in the next core update.

For websites, demonstrating a genuine commitment to creating useful, high-quality content remains the best strategy for improving search performance under Google's evolving system.

The aftermath of Google's core update

Google's algorithm updates, such as the September Helpful Content Update and the March 2024 Update, have far-reaching effects on rankings across industries.

While some sites saw a spike in traffic, others faced significant declines, with some sites reporting visibility reductions of up to 90%.

As website owners implement changes to align with Google's guidelines, many are wondering if their efforts will pay off.

There are real concerns about the potential for long-term or permanent demotions of affected sites.

Path to recovery outlined, but challenges remain

Mueller acknowledged the complexity of the recovery process in an earlier statement, saying:

“Some will take longer to re-evaluate (currently sometimes taking months), and others may require another update cycle for larger impacts.”

Mueller clarified that not all changes require a new update cycle, but warned that “more powerful effects will require another update.”

While Müller asserted that permanent changes are “not very useful in a dynamic world,” “recovery” means returning to a previous level, which is impractical given evolving user expectations. He added that it might be realistic.

“It's never 'the same as before,'” Mueller said.

Have On the Horizon's rankings improved?

Despite the challenges, Muller offered a glimmer of hope for the affected sites, saying:

“Yes, your site can grow again even after being affected by 'HCU' (now a core update). This is not permanent. It takes a lot of work, time, and possibly update cycles, and different (updated) sites will have different search results. ”

He said the process involved “a deep analysis to understand how to make a website relevant to modern society, and the assumption that the website is consistent with what you want it to be.” changes may require “significant work to implement.”

For the future

Google's search team is actively working to improve your site's rankings and address concerns in the next core update.

However, recovery requires patience, thorough analysis, and continued effort.

The best way to pass the time between updates is to be consistent and create the best content in your area of ​​expertise.

FAQ How long does it typically take for a website to recover from the effects of a core update?

Recovery timelines may vary depending on the scope and type of updates made in accordance with Google's guidelines.

Google's John Mueller said some changes could be reevaluated quickly, but more substantial effects could take months and require additional update cycles. It pointed out.

Google acknowledges the complexity of the recovery process and indicates that more significant recoveries may require significant improvements in alignment with Google's quality signals.

How did the March and September updates affect my website, and what steps should site owners take?

The March and September updates had a wide-ranging impact on website rankings, with some sites experiencing a spike in traffic, while others faced visibility reductions of up to 90%.

Publishing quality content that is truly useful is important for website owners who want to recover from a drop in rankings or maintain high rankings. Follow Google's recommendations and keep your system updated.

To minimize future disruption from algorithm changes, we recommend overhauling your entire site and building a content plan around what your users want and need.

Is it possible for sites affected by core updates to regain their previous ranking positions?

Sites can recover from the effects of core updates, but it takes a lot of effort and time.

Muller suggested that recovery could occur over multiple update cycles and would require in-depth analysis to align sites with current user expectations and modern search criteria.

Although a return to previous levels is not guaranteed, the site can improve and grow by continually enhancing the quality and relevance of its content.

Featured image: eamesBot/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-hints-at-improving-site-rankings-in-next-update/516697/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos