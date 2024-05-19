What does Google CEO Sundar Pichai like to eat in India? “Bangalore dosa, chole bhature”





Google CEO Sundar Pichai's list of favorite Indian dishes includes all of the country's diverse and rich cuisines. In an interview with YouTuber Varun Maya, Sundar Pichai listed not one, not two, but three different cuisines from different cities as his favorite Indian dishes.

The 51-year-old says if he's in Bengaluru, he'd like to try dosa, if he's in Delhi, he'll try chole bhatur and if he's in Mumbai, he'll try pav bhaji. When he was asked about his favorite food in India, Pichai replied: “If I'm in Bangalore, I'll probably have dosa.” It's my favorite food. If it was Delhi, I would do Chole Batur, if it was Mumbai, I would do Pav Bhaji. ”

In the approximately 10-minute video, Sundar Pichai discussed multiple topics, including the impact of artificial intelligence on India. He also advised Indian engineers on how to stay relevant in the industry. Sundar Pichai elaborated on the importance of a deeper understanding of the concept while referencing Aamir Khan's blockbuster film 3 Idiots.

Real success comes from a deeper understanding of things,” Sundar Pichai said in an interview. Pichai also added that some Indian students are smart but are unable to focus on the basics. Sundar Pichai was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu in 1972, he studied metallurgical engineering at his IIT Kharagpur and in 2015 he was selected as the next CEO of Google.

Google is poised to incorporate generative artificial intelligence into its search engine, the Alphabed-owned company announced at its I/O 2024 event on Tuesday. In addition to this, Google also announced the release of new Gemini and Gemma models, the latest AI features for Android, and more.

The company aims to improve users' search engine experience with the help of AI. After the recent addition, the search giant provides a quick overview with the help of his AI Overview. This feature has previously been in the phase in Google Search Generative Experience (SGE).

May 19, 2024

