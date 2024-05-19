Google, OpenAI compete to develop Project Astra, an essential assistant for GPT-40





In a further pivot away from OpenAI's nonprofit roots, the company's CEO Sam Altman said in a blog post that the future of GPT may not be a single product, but a set of technologies that other companies deploy. said that it was high. Use it to develop your own chatbot. This is also a wake-up call. An assistant that speaks as naturally and smoothly as a human, but can make mistakes in indecipherable ways, and must somehow serve the developer's commercial interests.

A day after the OpenAI announcement, Google shared an overview of its advancements in a very similar voice assistant based on the Gemini model, called Gemini Live. But it also shows an early assistant called Project Astra, imagining what kind of conversational AI could be used successfully in a few years.

Gemini has always been multimodal, but early versions can have long lags between input and output, and can only hold a limited amount of data when considering prompts. But in Astra's demonstration, those issues appear to have been significantly reduced.

Users walk around the office and ask questions like what does this code do? What neighborhood am I in? Do you remember where you saw my glasses? Through the user's smartphone camera, Astra answers quickly and accurately every time.

Next, the user puts on the glasses. These are obviously glasses with cameras, microphones, and speakers attached to them, like Meta or Ray-Bans smart glasses, through which Astra can operate. Users present a plan for a computer server, ask Astra how to optimize it, and Astra executes that plan.

It is clear that this much more intuitive and human way of accessing online data and expertise can be extremely useful. But there's also a sense that everything is happening very quickly, with Google announcing Gemini just a year before him. Is there a danger that many people will get used to using these digital assistants and not want to go back before they have fully considered the pros and cons?

Google says the latest Gemini model has a 2 million-token context window, which means it can consider every frame of the entire movie when considering a response.

That's the problem with many of the current advances in AI. Not that it's bad, it's just happening fast.

Google also details on I/O another feature that intercepts your calls and alerts you if it thinks the other party is trying to scam you by identifying common conversation patterns. explained. In the example, the caller claims to be a bank representative, asks the victim to transfer funds, and then sends a notification that the bank will never request the transfer of funds for safekeeping, and the call prompts for the option to exit.

Loading

This feature utilizes Gemini Nano. This means that the entire language model is on your phone, so it doesn't record your calls or share any information outside of your device. From a security perspective, it's not necessarily more of a concern than an AI program that monitors battery usage. And we already have computer programs that protect us from things like downloading malicious software. So why can't AI protect us from human attacks?

But are we heading into a future where data assistants assess personal threats against us? Combined with GPT-4os' ability to read faces, they can help us understand whether the other party is lying to us or not. Is it possible to tell us a person's intentions, whether they are present or being manipulated? Is that necessary for human interaction?

Like OpenAI, Google also plans to sell the ability for other companies and developers to create bots and agents based on Gemini, and has begun deploying AI modules in Google search results. The AI ​​module summarizes the answers and points to products in advance. View a list of legacy links.

Perhaps that's because many creators and businesses are already complaining that it's becoming harder for people to find their companies and content through search, or that chatbots are effectively copying without attribution. It will do nothing to satisfy the.

Apparently, Google now has an option called “Web” next to Images, Videos, News, Shopping, and Flights that you can click on if you specifically want to find results from websites. It seems like it wasn't that long ago that every Google search was a search through a website. I don't know if that option is available when you ask Gemini through the smart glasses.

