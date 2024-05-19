What is search data and how to understand and use it?





Have you ever wondered how something spreads on social media? Or are people in your state actually excited about the latest iPhones?

Google Trends lets you search, track, and compare Google search terms and topics over time and location.

It's especially useful for business owners to understand how their brand is being received by customers. It shows you how often your brand is searched for and when it peaks in popularity.

Google Trends is also useful for content creators and product developers, as it provides easy access to when a particular term is most popular. This also includes seasonal trends (for example, in the US “Christmas gifts for mom” increases in her November and her December).

Google Trends can look complicated from the outside, so let's take a closer look.

How to search for terms using Google Trends

1. First, go to trends.google.com and enter the search terms you want to see, or start with an example.

On the Google Trends homepage, the search box is automatically filled with suggestions for terms that were popular in the past 24 hours, such as “PGA Championship” or “Bridgerton.” Michelle Mark/Business Insider

2. Specify your search term. This is important if your company or product has a more common name, such as Alphabet. Therefore, be sure to select “Alphabet Inc.”. It's not a character.

Google Trends suggests terms related to your search, such as the corporate alphabet or the 26-letter alphabet. Michelle Mark/Business Insider

3. Google Trends generates a series of graphs based on your search keywords. This is explained in more detail below.

How to customize Google Trends search

1. To customize your Google Trends search, first search for a term or topic here, using Apple for example.

2. To customize the 'interest over time' graph for your search terms, use the four drop-down menus to select more specific metrics for region, time period, category, and search type (web, Google Images, etc.) It is displayed. , News, Google Shopping, YouTube).

Drop-down menus allow you to filter Google Trends results for specific locations and time periods. Michelle Mark/Business Insider

3. In this example, we decided to see how often Alphabet Inc. was searched for in all categories on Google News in the past 30 days in the United States.

The customized chart changes each time a different variant is selected. Michelle Mark/Business Insider

What you can see above is the peak on April 26, 2024, just one day after Alphabet's earnings call, during which the company reported strong operating results and the company's first dividend.

Below the Longitudinal Interest graph is the Subregional Interest graph, which allows you to specify where in the country (metro area, city, or subregion) your searches are most common.

Customize the subregion graph using the drop-down menu on the right.Michelle Mark/Business Insider How to interpret what each Google Trends graph means

As you search for a term or topic and customize some of its variations, you may find it difficult to understand what peaks (represented by 100 on the graph) and plateaus actually mean. Google explains:

“Each data point is divided by the total number of searches for the geography and time range it represents to compare relative popularity. Otherwise, the location with the highest search volume will always rank highest. “The resulting number is scaled from 0 to 100 based on the topic's percentage of all searches for all topics.'' “Different regions that show the same search interest for a term do not always have the same total search volume.''

In the example we used above about Apple, this means that on August 18th, Apple was one of the most popular search terms for people searching on Google News in the US compared to other topics. means.

However, a zero rating doesn't mean no one searches for Apple, it just means that fewer people searched for it than at its peak.

How to compare search terms with Google Trends

1. To compare search terms, click Compare and enter a term or topic.

2. In this example, we will compare Alphabet with Microsoft and Meta and add each of them by clicking the “+” icon.

Google Trends allows you to compare multiple search terms. Michelle Mark/Business Insider

3. A series of graphs will be generated below. You can customize time frames, categories, regions, and search types.

4. Comparing Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta in the US across all categories of web searches over the past 30 days, we find that Microsoft leads the pack in terms of overall search frequency and volume.

Google Trends lets you compare up to five terms at once.Michelle Mark/Business Insider How to use related queries in Google Trends

At the bottom of Google Trends search results, there is a box titled “Related Queries.” Here you'll see popular terms that often accompany or follow your selected search term. For example, someone who searches for “Alphabet Inc.” We also searched stocks for Alphabet, Amazon, and Google.

People searching for Alphabet Inc. also searched for these related queries. Michelle Mark/Business Insider

[関連クエリ]inside the box,[アルファベット株価]Click related search terms such as to see the popularity of your search and compare it to other searches.

See Google's Year of Search.

Every year, Google creates a list of the year's top search trends across a variety of categories, including news, people, deaths, movies, and sports teams.

Google Lens You can also see the top categories of searches performed by users using Google's image recognition technology and Google Maps.

Tragedy and destruction were key themes among the most searched news events in 2023. The top five search terms were all related to war, death, or natural disasters.

War in Israel and Gaza Titanic Submarine Turkey Earthquake Hurricane Hillary Hurricane Idalia

Most of the most searched people in 2023 were athletes.

Damar Hamlin Jeremy Renner Andrew Tate Killian M-bop Travis Kelce

The deaths that sparked the most Google searches in 2023 were all celebrities.

Matthew Perry Tina Turner Synad O'Connor Ken Block Jerry Springer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-trends The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos