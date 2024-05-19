Google cancels free trade-in agreement for Pixel Tablet for iPad due to popularity





Almost a week and a half ago, we told you that Google was offering a special deal for anyone who owned an iPad starting with the 2018 6th generation iPad to buy an Apple tablet with a trade-in value of $399. . This is the price for a 128GB dockless Pixel tablet. That means if you hand over your 6th generation iPad or the latest Apple tablet to Google, you'll get his free Pixel Tablet in return.

If you wanted a 256GB model of the Pixel Tablet, or a Pixel Tablet with a dock, Google was allowing you to trade in one of its eligible iPad models and get $399 off the price. Why did you write it in past tense? The deal was originally scheduled to last until May 20th, but enterprising Pixel Tablet buyers turned to eBay and other online stores to snag a 6th generation iPad at a very low price and Google. Because I shipped it, it was immediately canceled by Google. In exchange for a free Pixel tablet.

Google offered $399 for the tablet last week in exchange for its new Pixel Tablet.Company now gives you $75

One Redditor explained this form of tablet trade-in arbitrage by revealing how much he paid for the eligible iPad. “I literally bought an iPad on eBay for $99 just to do this.” According to Forbes, online searches on platforms like Swappa and eBay are no more likely than searches for “6th generation iPad.” There was a similar surge. However, Google quickly pulled out of the deal ahead of the original May 20 deadline, as it appeared to be inundated with older iPads from consumers who accepted the offer. At that time, Google lowered the trade-in value of his 2018 6th generation iPad from $399 to $75.

Some Redditors who traded in their old iPads for Pixel Tablets were worried that if they ended the deal too soon, Google wouldn't honor its terms. But the company said in a statement: “Google will honor the original trade-in value for anyone who purchased a Pixel Tablet while the offer was still valid.” So if you signed a contract before Google canceled it, you should expect to receive his free Pixel tablet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/google-canceled-pixel-tablet-trade-in-deal-because-it-became-too-popular._id158450 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos