Google finally explains how Gemini became the name of all its AI features





Google's largest and most capable artificial intelligence (AI) model was first mentioned at I/O 2023. Since then, Gemini has defined all of Google's AI capabilities. The company recently announced a major feature update for Gemini at its I/O event and explained how it will shape its future. After all the AI ​​announcements, the company felt it was time to explain where Google Gemini got its name.

Google officially explained Gemini's origins after it became the name for users of its AI features

Gemini is a Latin word that literally means “twins.” In astronomy, it is a northern constellation and is associated with the brightest stars Pollux and Castor. According to Google's DeepMind team, the project was originally planned to be named Titan, the name of Saturn's largest moon. Technical Director Jeff Dean did not agree with this plan, but it served as the inspiration for the name.

He went on to highlight the decade of breakthroughs in AI research achieved jointly by the DeepMind and Brain teams. Notable achievements include large-scale deep learning, his Transformer architecture for all his LLMs, deep reinforcement, and AlphaGo. Google DeepMind was born in April 2023, with these two of his teams working on multimodal AI models under one roof.

The Gemini initiative was born out of a desire to bring teams working on language modeling closer together, Jeff says. I felt the twin aspect of the name Gemini was a good fit. The twins here are members of the original Brain team and the original DeepMind team who started collaborating on this ambitious multimodal model project.

If you look at Google's past trends in product name inspiration, you'll see that Google tends to choose astronomical themes. Considering the dual personality represented by the Gemini zodiac sign, the twin aspect of the word Gemini justly describes the work of the Brain and DeepMind teams.

Another aspect of inspiration is related to space. This AI model is named after NASA's early moon exploration program, Project Gemini, which lasted from 1965 to 1968. This project helped test technology ahead of the Apollo moon landings. The name ultimately struck a chord with the team, as it allowed them to connect the effort put into training LLMS to the ambition and commitment behind the Apollo program.

The importance of the Gemini program to the success of the Apollo program resonated with the team. At some point, Jeff suggested the name Gemini in the comments of a document the team was developing, and it stuck. Oriol Viñals, Gemini's co-technical director, said the name immediately clicked with me because the monumental effort to train the LLM resonated with the spirit of a rocket launch.

The company detailed how it came up with the name Gemini, and it shows that Google is making a vigorous effort to promote its AI model and its capabilities. As part of the Gemini upgrade, Google announced several new AI features that will be available on all compatible Pixel devices with Android 15 later this year.

