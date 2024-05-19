Google Pixel 9 series wallpapers and colors revealed in latest leak





Summary Google's upcoming Pixel 9 series features unique wallpapers and a variety of new colors for customization. The accessory brand confirms the design changes, while the leaked wallpaper hints at a repeat of the previous generation's familiar hues alongside some new ones. According to leaks, the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold will come in a variety of stylish hues, but details may change before launch.

Google just finished announcing the mid-range Pixel 8a ahead of its annual I/O event earlier this month, but we're still months away from officially unveiling its next-generation flagship Pixel 9 series. But the leaks and rumors keep coming in, and pretty much everything there is to know about the upcoming phone has been revealed. The latest leak gives us our first look at the device-specific wallpapers Google plans to ship with its phones, as well as all the colors the hardware can represent.

Related Google Pixel 9: News, leaks, rumored price, and release window Pixel 9 series should be Google's biggest mobile refresh since Tensor Here's what we expect

The design change for the Pixel 9 series was recently leaked in detail, and we've seen several accessory brands confirming the design change as well, but from a personalization perspective, the device's color and applied wallpapers , you can truly express your style. Accessories of your choice. Google tends to include some unique wallpapers with each new device, and it usually remains exclusive to that device for a while after that.

But the guys at Android Authority just got their hands on the wallpapers you should see on the upcoming Pixel 9 series. Is there anything comparable to Google's wallpapers? Download these images in full resolution and use them immediately on your device. Interestingly, the wallpapers of each model do not differ significantly, but each image offers a dark and a light version.

Pixel 9 wallpaper

Pixel 9 Pro wallpaper

Pixel 9 Pro XL wallpaper

Pixel 9 Pro Fold wallpaper

Device color also leaked

While wallpapers don't tell the whole story, most device OEMs tend to match images to colors on their hardware, allowing us to predict available colors with some certainty. Similarly, the potential color palette for the upcoming model has also been leaked, and it's good to see the shade combinations we'll see on the Pixel 8a alongside new hues that look great on Google hardware, although be warned that there won't be any orange in this one.

The report claims that the Pixel 9 should ship in the familiar shades of Obsidian and Porcelain, in addition to the new Jade and Peony colors. Meanwhile, the larger 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL are expected to share a new rose tone alongside the Hazel, Obsidian, and Porcelain colors seen so far. The new version of Google's Pixel Fold has been rebranded to share the Pixel name and should appear in Obsidian and Porcelain, although the brand could also call the latter Gold.

However, as with any early leak, we recommend taking these pieces of information with a grain of salt. These are early codenames, as Google may be saving some colors for mid-cycle updates or not releasing them at all. A lot can change before launch, but considering these details, the new phone's shape should look great in the shades mentioned above.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-pixel-9-series-wallpapers-colors-leaked/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos