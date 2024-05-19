Google sings a vowel song when Android 15 crosses the T This week's news





Android fans have been circling the date on their calendars (usually sometime in May) for years now, wanting to know about all the most important changes coming to the world's largest mobile operating system. Google I/O has traditionally been headlined by Android, but the company gave second billing to Gemini AI this year, relegating Android 15 news to a second-day keynote that wasn't even livestreamed. Ta. Still, it showed off a lot of goodies that will be coming to our phones soon, and Google isn't the only game in town. If you were caught off guard by Gemini's blitz, check out his five biggest headlines for this week's Android below.

Don't miss last week's biggest Android headlines. The Pixel 8a completely beats Google I/O, and in this week's news, so do Apple and OpenAI.So Google I/O is now an AI show

Android Police alumnus Dr. Rita El Khoury did the math in her column for Android Authority, and the numbers are revealing. She mentioned the word “Android” only 21 times in her keynote speech, while the word “AI” was mentioned 122 times. Gemini AI currently ranks higher than Android in our internal priorities.

To be fair, many of the new Gemini features announced at I/O will impact Android users. For example, you can set the Gemini app as your default assistant to instantly answer questions about YouTube videos or PDFs on your phone's screen. And soon, Gemini will be able to use your phone's camera to answer questions about the world around you, thanks to the new Ask a Video feature. Although not directly related to Android, the most interesting AI development in I/O may have been Google's Project Astra demo. This should work similarly to Ask with video, and could one day be done on smart glasses as well.

Main story Google I/O 2024: Everything announced at the tech giant's annual conference This year is all about AI Here's everything Google has said so far Android 15 relegated to second-tier status, the last Finishing will be applied

You might not know it by now, but we're a little bitter about the AI ​​to Android ratio in I/O this year. Anything less than a majority of the spotlight will never be enough in our book. However, Android 15 has received quite a bit of attention this week, with Google officially announcing several features that were previously discovered during development. And ultimately, he can't say he's too mad about Android 15 Beta 2 being released on Wednesday, even if it's a day late.

With the release of the new build, we've got our best look yet at some of the highlights of the next major update. For example, Adaptive Vibration is live and uses sensors to “determine sound levels and context” about the phone's current environment and adjust the haptic intensity accordingly. We also got to check out the redesigned Volume panel and its Material Use slider. Google also officially announced its Private Spaces feature, which is very similar to Samsung's Secure Folder feature.

Main Story Android 15 Beta 2 is here with new features and support for more devices Start using this update on your Nothing 2a or OnePlus smartphone The intersection of Android and AI is such a bad region after all maybe not

Many of the AI ​​features introduced in I/O had a direct impact on Android itself. Google has announced that it will soon bring a set of AI-based anti-theft features to Android. Some of them have very good features. In particular, the feature uses AI to detect when your phone has been snatched from your hand and automatically lock everything. The Play Store also has a rich supply of Gemini, which allows developers to use his AI to make their app listings more attractive.

Google TV itself is also based on Android TV, with new AI features that recommend things to watch. But perhaps the most exciting development for his Android users when it comes to AI was the announcement of Google Photos' Gemini. This gives you a personal assistant to organize your library. It's clear that AI will permeate almost every aspect of Android, so Google's current focus on this technology may not be such a bad thing after all.

Main story Gemini comes to Google Photos to power search and curation Gemini makes searching smarter in Google Photos Any Pixel 9 teases? No problem, leakers have you covered

It's become a bit of a tradition for Google to tease its next flagship Pixel model at I/O, so I was very disappointed when the keynote ended without mentioning the Pixel 9. It would have been the perfect way to appease Android. Fans were picky about his AI focus at the event, which could potentially ground Google's futuristic announcements in real-world products.

But we're not too upset about it. Because a massive leak has shown real photos of the entire Pixel 9 series. That is, if you don't count the Pixel Fold 2 (Pixel 9 Pro Fold?) as part of the series. lineup. This year sees the arrival of his three non-foldable flagship models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Although the XL has a new name, it's more of an iteration of the Pixel 8 Pro, while the 9 Pro is a new smaller version of Google's top-of-the-line model. It looks great in the photos, so there's still plenty of time until the first official teaser.

Main Story Massive leak reveals Google's entire Pixel 9 lineup in live photos Leak hints at four new Pixel 9 series devices Samsung is clearly gearing up for the next Unpacked There is

Samsung's summer Unpacked event is expected to take place a little earlier this year. In fact, rumors say it will take place on Wednesday, July 10th. The event is expected to unveil a new generation of foldable devices and an updated Galaxy Watch series. And potentially the Galaxy Ring.

Judging by the frequency of leaks in recent weeks, it's clear that an incident is coming. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 made headlines when old rumors about a cheaper model were denied. As for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung may be giving the clamshell phone a foldable screen upgrade with thicker, more flexible glass, which could make creases less noticeable, the company said. It turns out that none of the international models may use the Exynos chip. of this model. And while there may not be a cheaper Fold, the Galaxy Watch FE may finally arrive this year, judging by a recent listing spotted at the FCC.

Main Story New FCC listing hints at Galaxy Watch 7 series and budget-friendly surprises, but no mention of Pro models

