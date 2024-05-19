Google remains focused on its long-term quest for user eyeballs.Google





This week, Google announced the international rollout of its new AI-powered search feature, AI Overviews. When billions of people search for topics ranging from news to recipes to general knowledge questions, the first thing they see is an AI-generated summary.

Google touted its AI brief at its annual I/O developer conference as a way to provide customers with faster answers and simplify their online search experience, but it also has implications for how people interact with the internet. influence. It's about keeping users and advertisers interested. Google COM. It's a new era that Google has been trying to capture the attention of users for years.

Liz Reid, head of Google search, said Google will do the Google searches for you.

Google was once primarily a portal to access the rest of the Internet, but over the years it has integrated content and services to make itself a major destination on the web. Weather, flights, sports scores, stock prices, language translations, showtimes, and much more have been gradually incorporated into Google's search pages over the past 15 years or so. You no longer have to click through different websites to find that information. With AI Overview, the rest of the internet could suffer the same fate.

Website owners are understandably concerned. In Google's demonstration, it seemed as if the AI ​​was coming up with answers out of thin air, but these summaries were drawn from news outlets, cooking blogs, product reviews, and other articles that would require humans to write them. Built on content. All of these sites rely on advertising revenue from people visiting their web pages, but that might no longer happen if users could get an abridged version of the site within seconds of searching. not.

Google is trying to allay publishers' fears that users won't see links or click through to their sites, and Reid said at I/O that AI He said individual articles featured in the overview receive more traffic than traditional web listings. However, the company did not say whether it expected overall search traffic to decline, with research firm Gartner predicting that traffic from search engines to websites will decline by 25% by 2026. This decline will be disastrous for most publishers and creators.

Google aims to keep you at Google

AI Overview dates back almost 20 years to the launch of the customized homepage and is the culmination of a long product line that has turned Google.com into a unique, self-contained online ecosystem. One of the first big advances in the amount of information Google displays on its search pages came in 2012 with the introduction of the Knowledge Panel, a box of information typically pulled from Wikipedia. This box provides basic information, photos, and biographical details about the person or person. subject.

Knowledge Panels expanded in 2016 to the point where Google CEO Sundar Pichai boasted that they contained 70 billion facts. Then other services emerged, such as stock prices and weather forecasts, which previously required users to direct their attention to a website, so between mediums built around providing such information, There was an alarm. When Google started featuring sports schedules on its pages in 2013, TechCrunch published an article titled “Google embeds March Madness brackets in search because sports sites suck.”

As the amount of information Google collects has grown, so have concerns about misinformation. Why Google sometimes lists living people as dead or auto-generated titles, regardless of whether the person is a public figure I came to call myself a real estate investor. AI Overview is already starting to give incorrect answers.

And because Google has expanded so much over the years, it can be hard to see the barriers to when one of its platforms ends and another begins. In 2015, Google launched Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) to make articles load faster on the Google platform. Major news organizations quickly began publishing his AMP articles, but found that AMP pages generated far less ad revenue than their own mobile sites.

Publishers have long been wary of how Google's strong gravitational pull is affecting their reliance on the platform. Increasingly dependent on traffic, media companies have turned to search engines for more than a decade, from HuffPost's classic 2011 format of “What time is the Super Bowl?” We have been seeking revenue through optimized articles. Recently on Bon Appetits: What's that white stuff on your food? This kind of article, created in response to a request for introductions from Google, is most likely to become the subject of an AI overview.

Internet gatekeeper

The potential threat posed by AI Overview is particularly acute as other major platforms have declined and become less reliable sources of traffic.

Facebook's News Feed changes have reverberated across the media industry for years, drastically reducing traffic to digital media and sparking major structural changes like the infamous shift to video in the mid-2010s. Ta. Facebook has reduced its algorithmic emphasis on news content, with referrals for the political magazine Mother Jones down 99% from its peak year, while Meta announced in February that it would eliminate the Facebook News tab for U.S. users. . For entire countries, such as Canada, you won't see links to news on Facebook.

Other platforms aren't waiting for Facebook to turn away from the news. Twitter has never been a huge source of traffic or ad revenue compared to Facebook or Google, but since billionaire Elon Musk took over the platform and eliminated news content in favor of viral videos on the platform. It has become even less important to publishers. Apple News, on the other hand, drives a huge amount of traffic to the news sites that work with its app, but since most users stay within Apple's platform, publishers can't make money from these partnerships. I'm having a hard time.

Publishers are primarily left with only direct visits to their homepage and referrals from Google. If AI Overview takes away an important part of the latter, it could mean fewer independent reports, fewer creators publishing cooking blogs and how-to guides, and less diversity of sources. It would also increase Google's control over what we see when we browse the internet, an issue that has already come under fire from the U.S. Department of Justice, which has accused the company of illegally monopolizing the search and advertising industries. is the subject of an antitrust lawsuit.

Two decades ago, Google became a darling of Silicon Valley as a plucky startup that developed innovative ways to search the emerging internet, the Justice Department said in a 2020 complaint. That Google is long gone. Google today is the exclusive gatekeeper of the Internet, and he is one of the richest companies on the planet.

