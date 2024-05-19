Red Hat CEO, ET Telecom





By Moumita Bakshi ChatterjeeDenver Red Hat views India as one of the world's high-growth markets, and the country's growing business base and innovation capabilities offer an exciting future for the IBM-owned company, says CEO Matt Hicks. said. Hicks emphasized the larger conversation about AI and its impact on jobs and salaries in the technology sector, saying artificial intelligence will “hopefully” spark massive value creation and create new industries beyond anyone's imagination. He told PTI that it will be produced.

Red Hat, the enterprise open source solutions company that IBM acquired in 2019 for about $35 billion, making it its largest acquisition ever, is aligned with India's “amazing” infrastructure, and the company is building its capabilities. We are in an exciting phase of expansion. It plays a role in technology.

“I think India is one of the strongest markets in the world at the moment in terms of its fundamentals…When you look at the opportunities in India…One is that India is a high-growth market and companies are So there's a need, and that's a good fit for us… Also, there's a huge amount of core innovation hubs in India, so we can start that and bring it across India through open source technology and so on. “That's what I'm really excited about in India,” he said.

Hicks said he was “amazed” by the capacity for ingenuity and innovation that exists in the country, adding: “We're going to see a lot of that in India over the next few years.”

He said that Red Hat's overall investment is definitely contributing to market growth.

“Having said that, we already have a very strong presence in the engineering space, both from our sales and go-to-market teams, as well as core support and engineering. One, and they tend to extend functionality.

“If you look at India, we have great support organizations that sit very close to the engineering departments and use tools like this to enhance their work and capabilities, and what those teams can do. Let’s reconsider,” he said.

“So it's an exciting point for us now that we're building a good foundation in India, and we're expanding our capabilities with the role of technology. So we're looking forward to seeing how that plays out. It’s exciting to watch.”

In response to a question about the impact of AI on technology jobs and wages, Hicks said AI will “hopefully” increase in value and create new industries “that are unimaginable today.” He cited one example: the United States was once a primarily agricultural economy, and it would have been “beyond imagination” to think that one day the video game industry would flourish and create jobs.

“I think we are at a similar stage now, where our activities will change and expand, but at the same time there will be new opportunities. I do think there will be jobs, I think this will increase their ability to learn more…do more innovative work…but if they only stay in areas where LLM and languages ​​can be affected, they will do the work very well. You’ll get better at it,” Hicks said, encouraging internal teams to learn new things and experiment.

He pointed out that if used correctly, AI could lead to increased productivity, career advancement, and higher wages.

“So if used correctly, I think this is a positive for employees and businesses because people want this virus to go away and hope it doesn't disrupt their businesses and themselves. “If there is, that's a dangerous path. I think this technology is here to stay,” he said, “and I think it challenges things (thinking) that we just don't want to change.”

According to Hicks, embracing AI and using it to improve business and life will lead to positive outcomes.

As for how India compares to other markets, Hicks said India is showing growth centered around technology.

“They're very comfortable with technology, and they're actually very comfortable with open source technology, and they have a massive, incredible growth engine for the enterprise market. That's what really made India for us. “It's that combination of intersections that makes it a really strong market,” he said.

In his keynote at last week's Red Hat Summit, Hicks predicted that artificial intelligence (AI) will not be built by a single vendor, but will be defined by the flexibility of choice. He observed that innovation moves rapidly, evolving month by month, week by week, hour by hour.

The impact of the open source ecosystem in the field of AI is becoming visible and will only accelerate, Hicks said, outlining the company's strategy and AI push.

Red Hat also made a number of announcements at its recent flagship event, along with numerous partnerships and collaborations.

The open source software solutions provider announced the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI), an underlying model platform that enables users to more seamlessly develop, test, and deploy generative AI (GenAI) models.

Red Hat also announced that it has introduced Generative AI across its hybrid cloud portfolio using Red Hat Lightspeed.

“Red Hat Lightspeed extends generative AI capabilities to Red Hat's industry-leading Linux and hybrid cloud application platforms, helping make complex computing tasks more efficient and accessible to all skill levels. ,” the company said in a recent release.

We also announced a collaboration with Intel to enhance the use of enterprise AI on Red Hat OpenShift AI.

Together, the companies will accelerate the delivery of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions on Intel AI products to more seamlessly develop and train models, serve, manage, and monitor models across hybrid cloud infrastructures.

(PTI journalists were in Denver at the invitation of Red Hat)

