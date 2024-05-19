This year's Google I/O was the most boring ever





Google's annual developer conference is over, but we still don't know what was announced.

I mean, yes. I know that Gemini has been a major part of the show in recent weeks, and that Google plans to infuse it into every part of its product portfolio, from mobile operating systems to web apps on the desktop. . But that was it.

No Google AI Search, so no need to learn about the benefits of slavery

There was little information about the arrival of Android 15 and what it brings to the operating system. The second beta was not released until the second day of the conference. Google typically makes such announcements from the beginning, at least towards the end of the keynote on the first day. That's what I expected, considering the status quo of the last few developer conferences.

I'm not alone in this feeling. From blogs to forums, others share my sentiments. It's been a challenging year to join Google I/O as a user of an existing product. It felt like one of those timeshare presentations where the company sells you an idea and then lulls you with fun and free stuff. So you don't think about how much you're spending on a property that you can only access a few times a day. Year. But everywhere I went, I kept thinking about Gemini and how it would impact the current user experience. The keynote gave little confirmation that this is the future I want.

Trust Gemini AI

Photo: Florence Ion/Gizmodo

I believe Google's Gemini can do many amazing things. First, I actively use Circle to Search, so I understand that. We've seen how this can help you get work done, summarize notes, and retrieve information without having to swipe the screen. I also played with Project Astra and experienced the potential of how this large-scale language model can perceive the world around it and focus on the small nuances present in a person's face. This will definitely help when it is released and fully integrated into the operating system.

Or is it? I had a hard time understanding why ID would want to use AI to create stories for fun. This was one of the options for the Project Astra demonstration. It's great that Gemini can provide contextual responses to physical aspects of the environment, but the demo didn't explain exactly when this kind of interaction would occur, especially on his Android device. .

We know the who, where, what, why and how behind Gemini's existence, but we don't know when. When will Gemini use it? When will the technology replace his current Google Assistant remnants? In his Google I/O keynote and demonstration, he fails to answer these two questions. was.

Google provided a number of examples of how developers will benefit going forward. For example, Project Astra can examine your code and help you improve it. However, since I don't code, this use case didn't immediately resonate with me. Google then showed how Gemini can remember where an object was last placed. That's really great, and I can see how useful it is, for example, to everyday people who are busy with everything they want. But that wasn't mentioned. What good is contextual AI if it is not shown to be used in context?

I've been to the Google I/O developer conference 10 times, and this is the first year I've left scratching my head and not looking forward to future software updates. I'm tired of Google imposing a Gemini narrative on its users without being clear about how much they have to adapt to stay in the ecosystem.

Perhaps that's because Google doesn't want to scare anyone. But as a user, silence is scarier than anything else.

