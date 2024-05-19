7 notable things Google announced





Google's flagship developer conference, called I/O, ended with an interesting leap into how the tech giant plans to change the world. Here are his 7 biggest things we learned from Google at I/O 2024.

Google brings AI to nearly every aspect of its products and services

Google's I/O event was primarily an opportunity to make the case to developers and, to a lesser extent, consumers, why its AI is better than competitors Microsoft and OpenAI. Here are seven highlights to keep an eye on. Google's AI, named Gemini, was featured heavily at his I/O conference and is now available to developers around the world.

According to the conference, Gemini will be able to retrieve information from text, photos, audio, web pages, and live video from a mobile phone's camera, and will be able to synthesize the information it receives and answer questions about it. became. Here's what Gemini's improvements actually look like:

1) Adding phone fraud detection to Android could compromise privacy

Google showed off a demo of its phone fraud detection feature, which the company says will be coming to a future version of Android. How it works is revolutionary and concerning. The feature, which scans voice calls as they occur in real-time, has already raised major privacy concerns. It's like allowing big tech companies to wiretap and monitor your phones on your big brother's behalf. Apple had planned a similar feature for iOS in 2021, but abandoned it after backlash from privacy advocates. Google is under similar pressure, with privacy advocates worried that the company, notorious for collecting personal data and profiting from it, could soon misuse its AI voice-scanning technology. There is.

2) Ask Photos lets AI help you find specific content in photos

Google announced a new feature called “Ask Photos” that allows users to ask Gemini to search for their photos and provide accurate results. One of the examples they showed was using Gemini to search for images of cars in a photo album by telling them the license plate number.

3) Many of Google's most popular productivity tools will have AI buttons

Google quickly added a button to toggle Gemini AI to the side panel of several Google Suite apps, including Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Similar to Microsoft's Co-Pilot AI feature, Gemini buttons can help answer questions, compose emails, and provide summaries of documents and email threads.

4) An AI tool called Veo creates videos from text

On a more note, Google also announced its VideoFX feature, a generative video model based on the Google DeepMind video generator called Veo. VideoFX can create full HD (1080p) videos from text prompts. We've also made improvements to ImageFX, Google's high-resolution AI image generator.

For musicians, Google also showed off a new DJ mode in MusicFX, an AI music generator that you can use to create loops and samples from prompts.

5) AI summary replaces search results

There's been a lot of press lately about how difficult it has become to search on Google. Continued changes to search engine optimization and a new wave of content created by bots and AI have disrupted the once monolithic search engine. But Google has unveiled a new search powered by AI that promises more readable search results.

Google also showed off how it uses AI to create summaries. Summary is a short summary that helps answer the question typed in the search box. These summaries appear at the top of the search results page, so you don't even have to visit another of his websites to get the answers you're looking for.

6) Google TV receives AI processing

Google has successfully integrated Gemini AI into its Google TV smart TV operating system, allowing it to generate descriptions for movies and TV shows. When viewing content, if a description is missing, Gemini will automatically fill it in for you. Gemini on Google TV now translates descriptions into viewers' native languages, making it easier to find international shows and movies you want to watch.

7) Educational AI will make private tutors obsolete.

Google also announced LearnLM, a new generative AI model designed for education. This was realized as a collaboration between his DeepMind AI research division at Google and Google Research Institute. LearnLM is designed as a chatbot that aims to teach students a variety of subjects, from math to English grammar.

Cart important points

Google is fully embracing AI in ways that will significantly change many of the tech giant's products. Google's AI, called Gemini, has the ability to integrate information from various media and answer questions on the fly. Controversial features include phone fraud detection for Android, a photo search tool that lets you search for cars using license plate numbers, and Gemini integration into the Google Workspace suite for smarter document processing. It will be.

Additionally, Google's new AI-powered search assumes you're answering results rather than discovering external links to sources. Google TV features AI-generated content descriptions. For creators and learners, Google introduced his VideoFX for AI-generated videos, MusicFXs DJ mode for music creation, and LearnLM, an AI tutor for students. It's clear that Google is betting big on AI to stay ahead of its competitors.

Are there any concerns you think need to be addressed as these technologies become more integrated into our personal and professional environments? Let us know in the comments below.

