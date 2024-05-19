Google co-founder talks about the future of AI wearables (and regrets about Google Glass)





Kelly Wang/ZDNET

Most people remember Sergey Brin for his iconic (and brave) demo of Google Glass at Google's 2012 I/O developer conference. Twelve years later, the Google co-founder returned to his I/O, but he talked about other things. .. Something like that.

Related article: The 9 biggest announcements at Google I/O 2024: Gemini, Search, Project Astra, and more

Following his opening day keynote earlier this week, in an intimate Q&A session with the press, Brin shared his thoughts on Project Astra, Gemini Pro 1.5, and his number one AI use case.

Project Astra, Google's multimodal vision for “intelligent systems that reason, plan, and remember,” was perhaps the most ambitious AI announcement of the day during the two-hour keynote. The similar name to Project Starline says it all. Fittingly, the conversation technology was demonstrated using a mobile phone camera app and smart glasses.

Asked about Project Astra and how its potential wearable form factor compares to Google Glass from a decade ago, Brin said, “It's interesting because it seems like the perfect piece of hardware.” . “Now, 10 years later, it's like a killer app (I wish we had timed it a little better),” the Google co-founder added.

Also: Meet Gemini Live: Like FaceTiming with a friend who knows everything

The rise and fall of Google Glass is a story in itself, but thanks to AI technology and the quest to find the best hardware to match it, the product's vision has undergone a dramatic resurgence in recent years. Whether it's glasses, a lapel pin, or an orange square. What do you like about Bryn? Not a phone, but something hands-free and wearable.

The latter is an area where Google may be headed in the near future, with the company announcing multiple multimodal Gemini and Android phone integrations in I/O. In the future, a smoother experience that doesn't require you to turn the screen makes sense.

Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses feature multimodal AI capabilities for image-based queries.

Kelly Wang/ZDNET

Beyond the hardware, what Brin is really excited about, and was the main reason he returned to Google after leaving the company in 2019, is AI. According to Wall's Street Journal report, Brin has been involved in the development of his Google AI products, including Gemini, since he rejoined the company in 2023. Gemini continues to expand as a versatile model backbone for a variety of his Google devices and services.

Also: 3 new Gemini Advanced features announced at Google I/O 2024

At this year's I/O, Google announced an updated Gemini Pro 1.5 model. This is a feature that can supply 2 million tokens (up from 1 million) to hold longer conversations and process larger size documents. The most impressive part for Brin is the versatility of the AI ​​model, from being able to get summaries from multiple of his Gmail messages to the co-founder's favorite AI use case of his: coding.

“I’m a computer scientist, so I want to be a part of AI,” Brin said. “I can't think of a better time to be a computer scientist.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-co-founder-on-the-future-of-ai-wearables-and-his-google-glass-regrets/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos