Scurid Inc. and Space Shift Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Innovate Satellite and IoT Security Technologies





TOKYO, Japan, May 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Scurid Inc., a deep tech startup specializing in IIoT device identity and data trust platforms, and Space Shift Inc., a pioneer in satellite data analytics. We are pleased to announce that they have signed a joint memorandum of understanding that lays the foundation for an innovative collaboration. This partnership aims to leverage Scurid's advanced IIoT device ID and technology and Space Shift's cutting-edge satellite data analysis algorithms to enhance technological advancements in the satellite industry.

The partnership aims to foster bilateral cooperation between the two companies, which will combine their respective domain expertise to explore new opportunities to address the growing needs of the global commercial space sector and market. We will work on exploration and joint development.

About Scurid Inc.: Scurid Inc. is at the forefront of IoT security, providing comprehensive solutions that ensure the integrity and security of devices and their data across a variety of industries. Scurid simplifies security for robotics, industrial IoT hardware, and enables verifiable data from the edge to the cloud.

About Space Shift Inc.: Founded in December 2009, Space Shift Inc. has been at the forefront of developing AI-powered software to analyze Earth observation satellite data. Spaceshift has a vision of “sensing things that cannot be seen from orbit,” and is working to promote sustainable social development by utilizing satellite data in fields such as infrastructure management, disaster prevention, agricultural monitoring, and environmental conservation. Masu.

