How can China get the best technology?Calm down and learn from the US, says economist





Once the US developed a large-scale language model, we followed up on that model, and now China has more than 20 companies than the US.

Does China need it that much? i don't think so.

He said the public is overly concerned about falling behind the United States technologically.

It is impossible to surpass the United States in every aspect, Yao said.

How will China's AI stack up against ChatGPT?

During the meeting, Yao also referred to new, high-quality production capacity, a term that Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly used to push the economy onto a more technology-heavy path to break US technology containment. These are words that I have always used.

China hopes its high-tech research and leadership in frontier fields will strengthen its foothold in global supply chains.

However, Yao said: “The development of new, high-quality production capacity cannot be interpreted as cutting-edge technology. Cutting-edge technology may not be the best.”

He said that it is not always necessary to innovate from the beginning and that sometimes small changes in traditional areas can be very important.

To create an innovative environment, China needs to learn from competitors such as the United States, Yao said.

He said the United States has always been a leader in innovation over the past century because it has been an open society to immigrants. If you look at Silicon Valley companies, at least 60-70% of their employees are born in other countries.

China also needs to be open, and Shanghai should take the lead in relaxing the household registration system, he said.

To start a business in Shanghai, we need to attract not only young Chinese people but also young people from all over the world.

China's household registration system (household registration system) has long been criticized for dividing the population into urban and rural residents and confining people to where they were born. In recent years, large cities have relaxed their hukou systems to compete for young talent.

Overtaking on curves: How China's EV industry is hurtling to dominate the global market

The second most important factor for innovation is an advanced capitalist market, he said, because it rewards ingenuity. He said Shanghai has great advantages and its stock market could play a role in promoting innovation.

As global technological competition intensifies, China is placing economic emphasis on research and development. In January, in the face of Washington's efforts to contain the technology, China announced plans to commercialize its innovations. The company established five advanced pilot-scale production facilities and combined laboratory research with mass production.

