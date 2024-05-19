This week's tech news: OpenAI, GPT-4o, Google I/O, and more | Technology News





This week's tech news in India: If you are a ChatGPT user, we have good news for you. His OpenAI, the company behind the popular His ChatGPT, has announced its latest generative AI model, GPT-4o. Google announced several updates to its generative AI model Gemini at its annual developer conference.

01OpenAI announces GPT-4o

GPT-4o (o stands for Omni) is OpenAI's newest and most capable generative AI model with multimodal capabilities. Available to both Plus and free users, GPT-4o has more features than ever before, allowing you to comprehensively infer text, audio, images, and video. Anyone can access his GPT-4o, but OpenAI limits the number of queries in a free account, and once exhausted, the chatbot reverts to the previous his GPT-3.5 model.

Introducing GPT-4o, a new flagship model that can infer audio, vision, and text in real time: https://t.co/MYHZB79UqN

Text and image input will be rolled out in the coming weeks using audio and video in the API and ChatGPT today. pic.twitter.com/uuthKZyzYx

OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 13, 2024

02Google announces Gemini 1.5 Pro

Google announced Gemini 1.5 Pro, its latest generative AI model, at the recent I/O 2024 developer conference. This new model, available to Advanced subscribers, supports up to 1 million token context windows and also offers unique features. This model is currently sold in over 150 countries and supports 35 languages. Additionally, Google introduced generative AI models to his Gmail and his AI overview to Google Search.

Gemini 1.5 Pro can understand long contexts, allowing you to understand tasks and questions across different modalities. Given a 44-minute Buster Keaton movie, you can pick out small details in the movie and understand the plot points. #GeminiAI pic.twitter.com/FHMAfeKU0h

Google (@Google) February 15, 2024

03Android 15 beta now available for over 25 smartphones

Google's Android 15 beta is no longer limited to just Pixel smartphones. At I/O 2024, Google announced that Android 15 beta is now available on more than 25 smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Oppo, and Xiaomi. However, it should be noted that most OEMs are currently offering Android 15 based on the first beta build and not the latest his second iteration. For more information on the list of smartphones eligible for Android 15 beta testing, see this article.

The second beta of Android 15 is here. https://t.co/9VJIDyXQOI

Updates include: Increased availability for beta devices Large screen multitasking improvements Android security updates Return to predictive defaults Generate widget previews pic.twitter.com/IwzRLrd2Ul

Android Developer (@AndroidDev) May 15, 2024

04GTA 6 will be released in 2025

The update comes just months after Rockstar Games released a trailer for GTA 6, the new open-world video game in the world's most popular Grand Theft Auto franchise. . Take-Two Interactive Software, the parent company of Rockstar Games, confirmed in its recent earnings call that GTA 6 will be released in the fall of 2025 for Sony and Microsoft's latest consoles.

Grand Theft Auto VI.

Fall 2025 pic.twitter.com/ZsVXWYVl7B

GTA 6 Intel (@GTA6Intel) May 17, 2024

