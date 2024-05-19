Five Queens startups each win $20,000 in 2024 Tech + Innovation Challenge QNS





The winners will be celebrated on May 8th at Resorts World in New York City. The group also includes Resorts World's Michelle Stoddart, Deputy Borough Manager Ebony Young, QEDC Executive Director Seth Bornstein, and David Tanis of Patrick B. Jenkins & Associates.

Photo provided by: QEDC

Sign up for QNS' email newsletters to receive news, updates and local information delivered straight to your inbox.

A variety of companies have been named winners of the 2024 Queen's Tech+ Innovation Challenge (QTIC), including a yoga studio, an olive oil distributor, a women's healthcare provider, a sustainable mushroom farmer, and an AI-powered physical therapy service. ). Each winner will receive a $20,000 grant to support business operations.

QTIC, now in its second year, is powered by a partnership between the Borough President Donovan Richards Jr.'s Office and the Queens Economic Development Corporation (QEDC). This innovative program offers a combination of educational courses and competitive funding aimed at helping local entrepreneurs secure the resources and knowledge they need to start or expand their businesses.

The competition received 132 entries and was run over five months, including one-on-one consultations, networking events and workshops covering topics such as operations, marketing and financial management. Contestants are asked to submit detailed business plans, which are evaluated by a panel of judges and he is awarded one award in each of his five categories: Consumer Technology, Enterprise Technology, Sustainability, Community, and Food. person has been assigned.

This year's winners are:

Community: I Am Yogi Studios (Felicia Robertson) combines yoga technique, education, culture, and empowerment. Consumer Technology: Neuemoon Health (Michelle Ng) helps women treat endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and other menstrual-related health issues. Enterprise Technology: TheraMotive (Lola Omishore) designs, builds, and delivers AI-powered physical therapy. Food and Beverage: Huwa (Bilal Othman) produces and sells sustainably harvested olive oil from Palestine. Sustainability: Afterlife Ag Inc. (Winson Wong + Sierra Alea) upcycles food waste. Growing fresh and sustainable mushrooms. The company strives to reduce waste to landfills and feed the population. The company currently works with more than 35 customers in New York City, supplying 15 types of mushrooms.

QTIC continues the tradition of Queens StartUP. Business Plan Competition. It was held annually by QEDC from 2006 to 2023 and has since been enhanced and rebranded in collaboration with the Office of the President of the Borough. This year's sponsors include Resorts World New York City, AT&T, Patrick B. Jenkins & Associates, Tech NY, and JetBlue Ventures, all of which support the ongoing development and diversification of Queens' economic landscape. Masu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qns.com/2024/05/five-queens-startups-win-20000-each-in-2024-tech-innovation-challenge/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos