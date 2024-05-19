Google I/O 2024 showed how Gemini wants to integrate all its products





Those who have been keeping up with Google and its moves in artificial intelligence can probably guess that AI will be a hot topic at this year's Google I/O developer conference. The company even went so far as to declare in a blog post this week that “Google is fully in the Age of Gemini.” With Gemini as the connective tissue, Google is finally looking to bring together its suite of products in novel ways that make work and life easier.

“At I/O, we've introduced a number of new Gemini for Google Workspace features that our users will love. We're especially excited about how Gemini integrates with Gmail on mobile to help people stay connected and productive on the go. We're excited! Whether it's conversation summaries, more contextual reply suggestions, or a new intuitive Q&A experience, Gemini in Gmail makes navigating your inbox faster and easier than ever before.'' said in a statement.

Google Workspace and Personal Productivity Virtual Project Management

Source: Google

Google Workspace Vice President Aparna Pappu highlighted the integration of the company's latest model, Gemini 1.5 Pro, into Workspace. In one use case, Gemini can proactively transcribe and summarize Google Meet meetings, capturing key takeaways and action items into a well-organized Google Doc, which can then be placed in Google Drive. You can also use transcripts to assign tasks and deadlines to team members. In other words, you're very close to having virtual project management at your fingertips.

Now that 1.5 Pro is rolling out, it's impossible to know exactly when and to whom specific features will be released. This is common in SaaS platforms, especially at Google. Some of these features will be rolled out in the near future, but it may take some time before you can access them all.

Source: Google

Google also announced that the Summarize feature is coming to the mobile version of Gmail. With her Summarize on mobile, you can ask Gemini to summarize your emails and threads. This new feature brings you convenience on the go. From within Gmail, you can ask Gemini to summarize an email thread, find meeting availability with the people listed there, and send invitations. Another possible use case is for Gemini to automate the classification and saving of attachments to Drive.

According to Google, when you type a standard text prompt into your email card, such as “Compare roofing bids,” you get a summary of the bids you've received from different roofing contractors for your project. It seems that you can also do it. There are many attractive possibilities here that can make the mobile user experience generally more efficient, while alleviating some of the limitations of small screen user interfaces.

Google Sheets has been enhanced and will also be added to the database Source: Google

Google I/O also marked the first Gemini-based integration between Sheets and other Workspace apps. In the example provided by Google, a user might ask Gemini to help organize and track receipts from within her Gmail. Receipts are then aggregated from the email, automatically saved to a folder on Drive, and added to a new, properly formatted Google Sheet with AI-generated columns. What's especially great here, according to Google, is that this entire workflow can be automated. Sheets also offers AI expense analysis, classification, and visualization.

For anyone who runs a small business and has spent hours struggling with these things, this should be a breath of fresh air. That said, this particular feature is a little further down Google's roadmap, with a release to Labs users scheduled for late September.

Google is in a strong position in the AI ​​field, expect more Gemini

At Google's I/O developer conference, we highlighted Gemini's focus as the central hub of the company's product ecosystem. Given how much territory the various Google Workspace apps cover, automating workflows, data flows, and analytics across the ecosystem is a strategic move that makes a lot of sense for the company's users and their future. is. Whether users will take advantage of it is another matter entirely, but this is the first time Google has truly made it clear that Gemini intends to integrate tools across the company.

