Sigenergy launches groundbreaking C&I solution in Valencia – PV Tech





Sigenergy, a leading energy innovator, held a special event in the Spanish city of Valencia to unveil its latest innovations tailored for the C&I sector.

The highlight of the event was a site visit to the OnGrid project at an iconic winery in Murcia. The company's groundbreaking SigenStor energy storage solution is being deployed there. By expanding the existing solar power system and adding storage solutions and EV charging, the owners are meeting the winery's continued production growth and dealing with rising energy costs. This will be achieved by installing over 63 of his SigenStor units in three different locations around the venue, with a total capacity of approximately 2.88 MWh.

In such a C&I configuration, a single SigenStor array is ideal for MW-level projects, supporting parallel connection of up to 20 systems in one array, each with a total capacity of 960 kWh, allowing installers to This can be achieved using the same system that you use. .

The company's founder and CEO Tony Xu highlighted the one-for-all concept of Sigenergy's flagship product, SigenStor, during the event. We are seeing energy storage momentum in the residential and C&I segments gradually giving way to solar-centric solutions. We aim to lead the change in this industry with our innovative 5-in-1 energy storage solutions, and we are very grateful to our customers for entrusting us with this project and are committed to innovation and It proves that tradition is not a contradictory concept.

In this C&I scenario, the SigenStor system, with the help of the SigenEnergy gateway, can realize its full potential as the best 5-in-1 solution on the market, whether on-grid or microgrid. With a modular design that provides unparalleled flexibility, the same SigenStor configuration can accommodate a wide variety of applications in both residential and C&I scenarios, regardless of space limitations and while reducing labor costs.

