OTP scam: Found a solution? Google introduces comprehensive update to Android 15





Written by Ishika Kumar

In a major effort to combat fraud and improve security, Google announced new AI-powered safeguards aimed at protecting Android users from fraud. These updates are scheduled to roll out with Android 15 and were revealed during the Google I/O 2024 developer conference. Here you will learn more about upcoming changes and changes that are designed to protect your information.

Safeguards against fraud using AI

With the introduction of AI-driven features, Google is increasing its efforts to protect Android users from fraud. As the company said, Android 15 also offers additional protections to fight fraud and fraud with two important enhancements to protect your information and privacy from malicious apps.

These enhancements include:

Hidden OTP: To reduce the risk of malware attacks, one-time passwords (OTPs) are no longer displayed in alerts, except in the wearable companion app. This change closes a critical loophole often exploited by malicious software.

Enhanced Restricted Settings: Building on the Restricted Settings introduced in Android 13, Android 15 gives users additional permissions when installing apps from internet sideloading sources such as web browsers, chat apps, and file managers. must be granted. This is intended to protect sensitive permissions that are commonly abused by fraudsters.

Defense against social engineering attacks

Google is also strengthening its defenses against social engineering attacks, particularly attacks that target the screen sharing feature. These new safety measures include:

Hidden notifications and OTP: Private notification content, including OTP, is automatically hidden during screen sharing. This prevents remote viewers from seeing sensitive details and thwarts attempts to steal sensitive data.

More secure login: When a user enters credentials such as a username, password, or credit card number during a screen sharing session, the screen is hidden to protect this sensitive information.

Selective screen sharing: Users have the option to share only the content of a specific app instead of their entire screen. This feature is already available on Pixel devices, but will soon be extended to other Android smartphones as well.

Advanced cellular security

Android 15 introduces advanced cell phone protection features to prevent criminals from exploiting mobile site simulators. These new features include:

Mobile phone encryption transparency: Users are notified if their mobile phone network connection is not encrypted. This allows voice and SMS traffic to be intercepted. This feature is intended to alert users if they are being targeted by criminals attempting to insert fraudulent SMS messages.

Transparency in identifier disclosure: At-risk users, such as journalists and dissidents, can learn more about potentially fake cell towers and surveillance tools using device identifiers to record their location. You will be warned.

These cellular security features require integration with device OEMs and compatible hardware and are expected to become more widely adopted in the coming years.

Google Play Protect enhancements

Google Play Protect, which scans 200 billion Android apps every day, has received a major upgrade. On-device AI capabilities are expanded with live threat detection to improve fraud and abuse detection. This enhancement enables you to:

1. Analyze behavioral signals related to the use of sensitive permissions and interactions with other apps.

2. Detect suspicious behavior on devices through Private Compute Core and ensure user privacy.

3. Submit apps exhibiting suspicious behavior to Google for further review, and alert users or disable apps if malicious behavior is observed.

Manufacturers such as Google Pixel, Honor, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Sharp, and Transsion are set to introduce live threat detection later this year.

Empowering developers with new tools

Google is updating the Play Integrity API to help developers create more secure apps. This tool allows developers to ensure that their apps are running on genuine, unaltered Android devices and helps detect fraud. The main updates are as follows.

Screen capture risk detection: Developers can help protect sensitive information by checking to see if other apps are running that can capture the screen, create overlays, or take control of the device. Helpful.

Malware risk detection: Developers can ensure that Google Play Protect is active and free of known malware on users' devices before taking sensitive actions.

Detect anomalous device activity: Developers receive information about recent device activity and can identify potential attacks.

Additionally, Google is tightening its policy around photo permissions. Starting this year, apps on Google Play will have to indicate the need for broad access to photos and videos. The updated photo picker includes support for cloud storage services such as Google Photos, and will soon support local and cloud search.

Ongoing commitment to user safety

Google has a strong commitment to user safety and is continually evolving its layered protections. The company works closely with OEMs, the Android ecosystem, and the security research community to build secure Android experiences. These latest updates are a testament to Google's dedicated efforts to stay ahead of scammers and malicious actors to ensure that Android users around the world are protected from emerging threats.

In conclusion, Google plans to deliver a more secure and user-friendly experience in the upcoming Android 15 release by leveraging advanced AI-powered protections and comprehensive security features. These efforts underscore our ongoing mission to provide robust protection against the ever-evolving fraud and fraud landscape.

