Fourth-graders graduating from the Innovation Center reflect on their experience – Boulder Daily Camera





Niwot High School senior Sienna Arellano's first introduction to computer science was in a middle school class at Flagstaff Academy. Sienna Arellano gives a presentation on cybersecurity to her upperclassmen. (Provided photo)

Intrigued, she signed up for a summer robotics class at St. Vrain Valley's Innovation Center and was hooked. She took more summer camp classes, including an introductory cybersecurity class. In high school, she joined the Cyber ​​Technology student team at the Innovation Center.

As a member of the Cyber ​​Technology team, she has developed curriculum and taught cybersecurity skills to students and seniors. She also helps run the Code Zone Challenge, a coding competition for middle school students, and is working with her team to design a new Cyber ​​Bus. The refurbished school bus will travel to schools and be used for cybersecurity classes.

She started out as a very shy ninth grader, but quickly built up her confidence as she learned to speak in public at team events and conferences.

“I have confidence that I will continue to grow and continue to learn,” she said. “The support and community here is truly amazing. I have yet to meet a student or teacher who is not passionate. It motivates me to do more.”

Outside of the Innovation Center, I work as a student intern for the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce Education Committee and as a student advisory board member for the Kevin Love Fund, which aims to standardize conversations about mental health. She was enrolled in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program at Niwot High School, belonged to the NASA Club, and played volleyball.

After graduation, he plans to attend Colorado State University to study business and computer information systems. She is considering a career as a project manager and hopes to continue helping people understand cybersecurity.

“I’m looking forward to graduating,” she said.

At the Innovation Center, 67 seniors from within the district participated in after-school project teams, and 303 seniors took classes. Student Project Teams provides paid, work-based learning opportunities for high school students to explore career options through hands-on projects and mentorship from industry experts.

Erie High School senior Sean Patrick Schmitz (right) assists Silver Creek High School junior Spencer Freeman with foam blowing at the St. Vrain Valley Innovation Center in Longmont on April 22. Troubleshoot the robot. (Amy Bounds/Staff Writer)

Erie High School senior Sean Patrick Schmitz said his interest in robotics began in the sixth grade, when he fell in love with the mechanical engineering involved in designing robots.

Six years ago, he enrolled in the Innovation Center's initial internship as a member of the underwater robotics team, then moved to the social assistive robotics team in high school. The team is working on modifying the robot to be useful in early education and special education classrooms.

“For me, trying to make robots useful was a really, really good path,” he said. “This is building something to help real people around the world who are suffering. It's incredibly rewarding.”

The team's projects include building a robotic mechanism using a leaf blower that allows elementary school students in wheelchairs to toss a ball with their classmates in the gymnasium, and an assistive robot for use as a reward system in early education classrooms. This included adding a bubble blower arm. .

At Erie High School, he took a robotics class and enrolled in the school's engineering course, culminating in an advanced design class. As part of the Real World Design Challenge, this class designed a drone to collect data before, during, and after a wildfire.

He is considering attending the Colorado School of Mines in the fall, where he will study mechanical engineering and aerospace engineering. His goal is to work for NASA or a private company and contribute to the field of space exploration.

“I want to apply my engineering skills to real-world problems,” he said.

Luke Hernandez, a senior at Longmont High School who also attends the School of Mines, focused on robotics at the Innovation Center, but focused on competitive robotics. His robotics team “Pronounce This” recently won first place at the High School VEX World Championships.

Luke Hernandez poses at Longmont High School on April 29. (Amy Bounds/Staff Writer)

He started competing in robotics in second grade and continued through high school.

“It’s a way for me to be creative,” he said. “Every year there's a new game at the convention. There's always new challenges and new ways to build and run things. It's never boring. I've loved every minute.”

He helped restart robotics at Longmont High School as a sophomore after it was suspended during his freshman year due to the pandemic. He said starting from scratch means students create most of the solutions for the competition on their own. On the team, he is the designer and builder, focusing on keeping the robots light, simple, and durable.

“I like all the problem solving and design,” he said.

Outside of robotics, I play soccer and ski. He also tried Ultimate Frisbee as a sophomore. Along with robotics, his favorite class is history class.

Skyline High School senior Lily Downing began competing on the robotics team in her junior year and joined the Innovation Center's robotics leadership team as a sophomore. The team prepares fields, exhibits, technology, and runs tournaments at all robotics tournaments sponsored by the district. Downing is one of the certified referees and was invited to referee the VEX World Championship.

Senior Lily Downing (left) poses with her mother, St. Vrain Competitive Robotics Program Manager Alexandra Downing, at the competition (provided photo).

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s really fun and rewarding,” she said. “You get to see all the kids and all the robots they're making. It's really fun to see how excited the kids are to be there.”

She volunteered to help with the robotics programs at Timberline PK-8, Columbine Elementary School, and Rocky Mountain Elementary School while working at robotics tournaments on weekends from October through March.

“I help with the basics, how to program, how to drive,” she said. “A lot of it is not just giving kids answers, but teaching them how to solve problems.”

She said working with young students is a way to share all the skills she's learned through robotics, from programming to talking to judges to building robots from scratch.

“It’s really rewarding to see all the kids being given these opportunities,” she said.

She loved robotics, but went in a different direction in college. She attended the Leeds Honors Program at the University of Colorado Boulder and earned a bachelor's degree in business marketing with a minor in astronomy, after which she plans to earn a master's degree in business marketing.

“I’m still figuring out what I want to do professionally, but there’s so much variety in business that you can do,” she said. “I'm so ready for the next step. I can't wait to go to college.”

Niwot High School senior Quinn Sharpe spent her time at the Innovation Center exploring the world of drones. As a freshman, he and his classmates were asked to develop and teach an introductory drone class in the Innovation Center's summer program. They created a foam drone construction kit, which they still use, and will be teaching other high school students how to run classes this summer.

Niwot senior Quinn Sharp works on a project at Longmont's Innovation Center on Dec. 21. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

“It's amazing to see how excited the kids are about building things that fly,” he said.

He holds a drone pilot's license and directs flight operations in an aviation team. His primary responsibility is flight planning and flight missions, including securing FAA approval. The aviation team not only flies drones for construction and real estate companies, but also provides drone flights for other Innovation Center teams.

“Here you get all the respect and responsibility and training you need,” he said. “It's like gaining work experience early on. It leads to opportunities beyond being a student at St. Vrain. I got an internship last summer and started a job this summer. I got an offer.”

Sharp said his favorite type of mission is flying in the foothills and mountains. A recent assignment was to capture ecological changes near Lyon for an Innovation Center team working on a fish stocking project.

“It’s great to see different areas,” he said. “You get to check out gorges and canyons that you can’t see anywhere else.”

In addition to his work at the Innovation Center, he participated in the International Baccalaureate Diploma program at Niwot High School and served as vice president of the school's March for Our Lives club.

In the fall, he will attend the University of Colorado Boulder, where he plans to major in aerospace engineering. He wants to focus on how humans interact with space, with the goal of helping build homes for astronauts.

“Everything has fallen into place this past year,” he said. “It was a good experience.”

