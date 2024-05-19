



I'm not an expert in SEO or AI, so if you're off-base or if I've missed something important in this diary, I'd love to read comments from such experts here at DK .

However, I am a seasoned web information researcher. I use web research both professionally and when writing amateur political opinion pieces. My main mission when conducting research like this is to find the most reliable, well-documented, and clearest sources of reliable information.

I often use documents such as (a) government publications (particularly the Code of Federal Regulations), or (b) documents produced by Standards Development Organizations (SDOs) such as NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) or ASTM (American Society). We will try to find the original source of the. (c) trusted news outlets such as the Washington Post and Los Angeles Times; (d) well-researched opinion outlets such as The Atlantic, Slate, and the Hartman Report.

I'm well aware that when I perform a search, the first 2-6 hits are likely to be sponsored, and most of the time I ignore those links or find the same link below the first few hits. Try to find non-sponsored links to your content.

Additionally, if the hits you receive are all from low-quality sources (such as sites advertising services or chat sites where the poster may not be well-educated on the subject they are commenting on); Restructure the query. To open more (hopefully reliable) sources of information.

Here is a link to an article that was published on Slate a few days ago. Because I didn't see anyone writing about it in DK. It's about the subtle but monumental changes Google is making to its search engine. The points raised in this article are:

Google search is becoming something completely different. The wide range of web information we once provided access to is now becoming a single, self-contained web page of its own.

The Gemini chatbot spits out general answers about what AI is at the top of search results. These answers will be informed by (or even plagiarized from) the very links that currently fill the chatbox.

May 3rd [a SEO researcher published] We explained that adjustments made since September have reduced the basic Google search visibility of some popular information websites by up to 75 percent. [emphasis mine]

Washington Post reporters found that Google's recent search generation experience has been even worse than last year, failing even basic tasks like finding nearby restaurants.

The best thing Google seems to be doing is making reliable information harder to find.

Other bots, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Metas Llama 2, continue to concoct and hallucinate based on haphazard predictive interpretations of the data they are trained on.

I don't know about you, but when I come to a new city and type in the nearest gas station or the nearest McDonald's, the first hit is often a store 40 miles away. (Given this, I've always wondered if that particular store bribed Google to get their search results higher in the results list.)

And what I need most is for hallucinatory AI bots to take information that sounds authoritative, but is actually based on deep learning done on Quora or Reddit, and where it comes from. It is to offer without telling me.

I wrote a DK diary about a year ago about Chat GPT being a pathological liar. I still believe that hallucination is a very kind (and imprecise) term for fabrications that AI can expose as fact.

What are the alternatives? Again, I don't know who to trust. This is a website that appears to offer neutral analysis of alternatives, but upon closer inspection, each suggestion has some or most of its roots in Google or Bing (Microsoft). Brave seems to be based on Google's chromium, but it doesn't seem to depend on it, so I thought I'd give it a try. However, since it has an AI assistant, who knows if you can turn it off?

I'm not as concerned about search privacy as I am about search accuracy. But since Google effectively monetizes all of our searches, the loss in accuracy probably doesn't come close to the loss in privacy.

Why do so many companies think lying to customers is a good way to make money?

PS Does anyone know the underlying meaning of the Gemini artwork I posted at the beginning of this diary? It looks cool, but it's also a little creepy. It feels to me like Gemini is playing a shell game with information. It takes in information, mixes it up a bit, and spits out something that looks the same but is probably different. This artwork reminds me of the old Chinese finger puzzle toys that were available in the 1970s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2024/5/19/2241473/-I-ditched-Chrome-browser-several-years-ago-It-s-now-time-to-ditch-Google-search-engine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos