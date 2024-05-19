The claim of overcapacity is false. Competitiveness in manufacturing depends on innovation.





An engineer tests lithium-ion battery manufacturing equipment at a factory in Jinhua, eastern China's Zhejiang province. Photo: VCG

Last week, the U.S. government announced new protectionist tariffs targeting Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) and other high-tech products.

Wielding tariffs on competing Chinese industries is the latest move in the United States' recent “overcapacity” offensive against China. In essence, it is still practicing protectionism, violating WTO rules, and suppressing China's economy. However, since the competitiveness of Chinese products depends on domestic innovation, the US accusation of “overcapacity” in Chinese industry is a false proposition.

This so-called “overcapacity” rhetoric reflects growing anxiety in the United States in the face of the rapid development of China's new energy sector. This discourse is both a means of shifting responsibility for its own backwardness in related industries and a tactic to suppress China's technological progress and industrial development.

The competitiveness of China's “new three products” in the international market is driven by China's new energy industry's continuous technological innovation, efficient production and complete supply chain, and high labor productivity. A market economy is a process of continuous balancing of demand and supply.

Criticizing China's industrial competitiveness as “dumping” or “overcapacity” violates basic economic principles. In the face of US repression, China should promote stability through progress and establish the new before abolishing the old, and the future trajectory is for China to become a world leader in innovation.

Although China's auto industry's “globalization” strategy has exceeded expectations, there is still much potential for future growth. Foreign consumers are aware of Chinese products primarily because the country has done relatively well in tackling climate change, the green transition, and low-carbon efforts.

As long as China unleashes the huge potential of its huge market, the innovative potential of China's auto industry, and the advantages of China's institutional openness, China's auto industry will lead the global auto market in the coming years. It's going to happen.

China's PMI in April showed that the recovery of small and medium-sized enterprises manufacturing industry is accelerating, the endogenous driving forces of China's economy continue to strengthen, and the quality of development of small and medium-sized enterprises continues to improve. .

Small and medium-sized enterprises account for the majority of the total number of companies in the world, and the same is true in China. If technology SMEs can further contribute to technological innovation, they will become the core of future competitiveness for companies and, in turn, for countries.

There are three core elements that enable companies to create new, high-quality production capacity. The first is innovation. Without innovation, it is difficult for small and medium-sized technology companies to succeed. Second, innovations must be groundbreaking, original, and fundamental. Third, the most important aspect of developing new quality productive forces is achieving an optimal allocation of all production factors.

As a global manufacturing powerhouse, China has the most complete industrial system, the most comprehensive categories, and mature upstream and downstream supply chains. To build on existing foundations and move to the next level, China needs to combine the digital economy with existing traditional manufacturing enterprises to create new industries, new formats, and new models.

We are currently at a critical period for the transformation and advancement of China's manufacturing industry. There are two very important key points. The first is the development of the industrial Internet. The second is the promotion of smart manufacturing. The combination of digital technology and modern industrial development is urgently needed, especially by leveraging artificial intelligence and big data analysis to adjust consumer preferences and improve companies' flexible production capabilities to match supply and demand. Digital technology should be used to facilitate it. , build manufacturing chains, supply chains and complete value chains that support digital technologies.

The key to developing the industry of the future lies in this country's talent pool. In this respect, China lags behind some of the world's developed countries. Although China has an abundance of skilled labor, researchers have little enthusiasm for industrialization, and many research results are still “sleeping'' in laboratories.

To develop future industries, China must continue to respect intellectual property rights, accelerate intellectual property incentive reform, and promote the transformation of scientific research innovation and results. While bringing in international talent, China has strengthened efforts to develop talent, strengthen basic education, cultivate an innovation mindset, establish a trial-and-error mechanism, and motivate research talent to innovate. , it is necessary to develop local human resources through practice.

And China needs to accelerate reforms in key areas and key links, such as talent training, evaluation, talent mobility, and incentive systems, and inject strong momentum into talent development.

The author is a former vice minister of commerce of China and executive vice president of the China International Economic Exchange Center. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202405/1312561.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos