How often do you actually see AI in Google searches?





This week, in the first big announcement of I/O 2024, Google revealed that AI Overview, formerly Search Generative Experience (SGE), is now generally available. But since its initial debut a year ago, AI overview in search doesn't seem to be as popular as it once was.

This issue of 9to5Google Weekender is part of 9to5Google's relaunched newsletter

When Google first announced the SGE experiment last year, it called the experiment “scary enough” because in many cases, the results produced by the AI ​​answered questions more efficiently and with significantly higher accuracy than previous links. I called it. At the time, SGE results were triggered for almost every search. Sure, there were exceptions, but for the most part, searches show a block of AI at the top of the page, pushing everything else to the bottom of the screen.

I feel like that has changed over the past year.

Google appears to have toned down the frequency with which it shows AI summaries in searches for this week's release. A simple search for a direct keyword, such as the name of a thing or person, will often only show general results without an overview of AI. Many searches that trigger featured snippets and knowledge panels also skip the AI.

It seems like he has been able to find a balance with his shopping. Google may still display AI in these results, but in some cases it may appear at the bottom of the page and the product may be charged at the top.

Overall, it feels like Search's use of AI isn't as aggressive as it once was.

Google explained to 9to5Google this week that AI summaries only appear in searches when the system deems them particularly useful. So, for example, when searching for something that requires retrieving information from a variety of sources, or when asking questions directly in search, AI can be used more often than when achieving very specific objectives. There is a gender. keyword.

In the end, it feels like the right decision. AI in search can help. For example, Google's example of using AI to plan meals and trips through search and letting the AI ​​organize meal plans with links to recipes on the web seems really and incredibly useful. But AI can also get in the way. After using SGE for a year, he felt like he was just scrolling through answers half the time. That's because often those answers aren't the answers I'm looking for.

The AI ​​overview seems very useful for planning, partly because it has a lot of links.

One of the biggest questions about the general rollout of the AI ​​brief is how it will impact the Internet as a whole. Google Search is by far the world's largest search engine, driving an incredible amount of traffic to your website. The simple fact is that Google can't run out of that traffic. If that happens, huge parts of the internet will likely disappear, and much of the rest of the internet will shift to using AI to generate massive amounts of content in order to survive (this is also already happening). ). This is not good for anyone, including Google, because having AIs exploit other AIs is a recipe for disaster.

We'll have to see how it plays out over the next few months, and indeed years.

Google is rolling out AI Overviews from the US, but have you already seen them live?

